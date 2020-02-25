This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 2 °C Tuesday 25 February, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Eddie Jones says sorry for remark about Ireland – but does he mean it?

England’s outspoken coach initially said his team could have declared at half-time against Ireland.

By Garry Doyle Tuesday 25 Feb 2020, 7:14 AM
47 minutes ago 3,417 Views 6 Comments
https://the42.ie/5020540
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

EDDIE JONES HAS apologised to Ireland’s fans for saying his team could have “declared” at half-time after building a 17-0 lead.

In a later interview, Jones was asked again about this comment and responded by saying: “I probably need to apologise for it.

Sorry, sorry, sorry. I know you’re not allowed to say anything that’s a little bit different here, so I’ll apologise. I’ll apologise for making a comment that’s not in the rugby sense. Apologies.”

Jones was in a tetchy mood after England’s 24-12 win over Ireland – turning a song of praise about Owen Farrell into a pop at the English Press.

“Owen’s doing a great job as captain,” Jones said. “Every game he captains, he gets a little bit better.

“But it wasn’t about what he did on the field – it was about what he did in the lead-up to the game.

“It was outstanding how he led the team in the lead-up to the game and we saw that when the players got on the field.

“We had great focus. We had great clarity about how we wanted to play. As a result you can play with great energy.”

Then Jones’ mood darkened: “Remember last week he couldn’t captain? People told me that was the problem with him. He couldn’t captain.”

The source of Jones’ irritation stems from the fact he is being routinely criticised for playing players out of position – Elliot Daly, Jonathan Joseph, Courtney Lawes, Owen Farrell, Tom Curry and Charlie Ewels. The 24-12 victory vindicated his decision, though.

We just made it up on the run,” Jones said, sarcastically. “I’ve got a piece of paper that says, ‘Where are we going to put him? Oh, we’ll put him  (Lewes) at No 8’.

“You’re not allowed to say these things in rugby because then you become a trash talker and an idiot and all those things.”

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Garry Doyle
@GarryDoyle1
gary@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (6)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie