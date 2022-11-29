Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 8°C Tuesday 29 November 2022
Advertisement

Kinsella on rugby: Why England should hold their nerve and stand by Eddie Jones

Jones has the highest win percentage of any England coach ever.

1 hour ago 1,766 Views 0 Comments

The full version of this article is available exclusively to members of the The42. To sign up, read the entire piece and enjoy the many benefits of membership including access to the unmissable Rugby Weekly podcast with Gavan Casey, Murray Kinsella, Bernard Jackman and Eoin Toolan, click here. 

EVERYONE IS TALKING about win percentages in Test rugby right now, so let’s remind ourselves of an important fact in this regard.

Eddie Jones has the highest win percentage of any England coach ever, even after what has undoubtedly been a very disappointing 2022 that included six defeats. Despite losing to Scotland, France, Ireland, Australia, Argentina, and South Africa this year, Jones’ 74% win rate is still ahead of every other England boss that has gone before him.

Three more Tests in charge of England would take Jones past Clive Woodward’s record of 83 games in charge of the English and his win rate is still above Woodward’s 71%. Jones doesn’t have a World Cup trophy to his name but he brought England to a final in stunning fashion in 2019 with one of the greatest team performances this writer has seen against New Zealand in the semi-final. Jones and Woodward both have a Grand Slam apiece, as well as two further Six Nations successes.

Whether Jones gets a chance to nudge ahead with another Six Nations title or a World Cup success next year remains to be seen. There is a possibility that he could be sacked following the RFU’s review of England’s underwhelming autumn campaign. The fact is that they won’t only consider the last four games, but the entirety of this year and also Jones’ historical record as a Test coach.

Let’s look at 2022 first. It began with a narrow defeat away to Scotland that really could have gone England’s way. Wins against Italy and Wales followed, then Jones’ men gave Ireland a hell of a battle in Twickenham despite a red card after just two minutes. Losing away to France cannot be seen as a disaster these days. Third place in the Six Nations isn’t great but it was a year in which England only had two home games.

They went to Australia in the summer and recovered from a first-Test defeat to win the series. Even without a whole army of injured players, the Wallabies have shown this autumn that they are still powerful and hard to beat, so a series success Down Under cannot be easily dismissed. 

Exclusive
Rugby Analysis

Get Murray Kinsella's exclusive analysis on the URC interpros and Champions Cup clashes this December

Become a Member

The defeats to the Pumas and Springboks this month involved poor performances, no doubt, but those are two good teams. How often have we recently discussed just how even Test rugby is now? For some reason, there persists an arrogance when it comes to commentary on England, an expectation that the wildly competitive reality of top-level Test rugby doesn’t apply to them . . .  

To read this analysis in full and enjoy the many benefits of The42 membership including access to the unmissable Rugby Weekly podcast with Gavan Casey, Murray Kinsella, Bernard Jackman and Eoin Toolan, click here.  

About the author:

About the author
Murray Kinsella
@Murray_Kinsella
murray@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie