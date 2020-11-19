BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 6°C Thursday 19 November 2020
Advertisement

George Ford named on England bench for Nations Cup tie with Ireland

Ford missed the recent wins over Italy and Georgia to undergo treatment on the long-standing issue.

By Press Association Thursday 19 Nov 2020, 11:22 AM
48 minutes ago 1,926 Views 4 Comments
https://the42.ie/5271825
Eddie Jones surveys England training this week.
Image: PA
Eddie Jones surveys England training this week.
Eddie Jones surveys England training this week.
Image: PA

GEORGE FORD WILL make his comeback from an Achilles injury after being named on the bench by England for Saturday’s Autumn Nations Cup clash with Ireland at Twickenham.

Ford missed the recent wins over Italy and Georgia to undergo treatment on the long-standing issue and – having been restored to full fitness – head coach Eddie Jones has selected him as fly-half cover.

Owen Farrell continues as chief playmaker amid an unchanged backline following a 40-0 rout of Los Lelos that has placed England at the top of Group A with pivotal matches against Ireland and Wales to come.

Powerful centre Ollie Lawrence is given another chance to bring ball-carrying muscle to the midfield alongside Henry Slade.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie