Monday 16 November 2020
Join us for a virtual preview of Ireland's clash with England this week

Get locked down with the Rugby Weekly cast.

By The42 Team Monday 16 Nov 2020, 1:42 PM
Screenshot 2020-11-16 at 11.25.27 AM Ian Keatley was amongst the guests for our preview of the Six Nations' return last month. ﻿

AFTER FRIDAY NIGHT’S impressive win over Wales in the Autumn Nations Cup, it’s England next up for Ireland.

Andy Farrell brings his side to face his home country at Twickenham on Saturday afternoon in a real test of the progress made since their last meeting earlier this year.

We’ll be building up to the clash with a virtual preview event on Thursday evening.

The42 Rugby Weekly regulars Gavan Casey, Murray Kinsella and Bernard Jackman will preview the clash, answer your questions and get stuck into some live analysis.  And our friends at White Hag have given is a 15% discount for our supporters so you can enjoy the chat with a Little Fawn Session IPA.  

