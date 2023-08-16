Advertisement
James Crombie/INPHO Nolan represented Ireland against Nigeria, Australia and South Africa in 2009.
# Hanging up the boots
Eddie Nolan, capped three times by Trapattoni in 2009, retires from football
Nolan, 35, finished out the final seasons of his career with his native Waterford FC in the League of Ireland.
1 hour ago

WATERFORD FC DEFENDER Eddie Nolan has announced his retirement from professional football, calling time on a career that saw him make over 400 first-team appearances and win three senior international caps for Ireland.

The 35-year-old, who returned to his native Blues in the summer of 2021, will remain involved with the club in an academy coaching role.

“After 20 years of living my dream of playing professional football, now feels the right time to retire and look forward to the next chapter of my life,” Nolan said in a short statement on Wednesday.

After captaining Ireland at U21 level, he was handed his senior international debut by Giovanni Trapattoni in a friendly against Nigeria, played at London’s Craven Cottage, in May 2009.

He went on to make two further appearances for the Boys in Green in friendlies against Australia and South Africa played in Thomond Park later that same year.

At club level, Nolan is best remembered for his stints in England with Scunthorpe United and Crewe Alexandra, where he made more than 100 appearances for both clubs.

Waterford boss Keith Long paid tribute on Wednesday, saying  that “since I’ve come in, I’ve known Eddie to be a good guy, a good professional and really good to have around the squad.

“Eddie will be a loss to the squad. We’ll miss his leadership qualities, professionalism and experience.”

Niall Kelly
