Scottish Premiership move for former Ireland international Nolan

Eddie Nolan pictured on duty with Ireland during a 2009 friendly against South Africa.

WATERFORD NATIVE EDDIE Nolan was among the late movers on transfer deadline day.

The 32-year-old defender has left English League One side Crewe Alexandra to join Scottish Premiership outfit Motherwell until the end of the season.

“Eddie is a vastly experienced defender and we’re glad to have him,” said Motherwell manager Graham Alexander, whose side moved up to 10th in the Scottish top-flight thanks to last week’s win at Ross County.

“I’ve faced him many times with my previous teams and know what he will bring. He can slot in anywhere across the back four, giving us good competition across all the defensive line.”

The move may well spell the end of Nolan’s time at Crewe. He has made just two appearances this season – both in the EFL Trophy – and his current contract expires in June.

Having started out as a professional at Blackburn Rovers, Nolan has made over 350 appearances during a career that has spanned all three tiers of the English Football League.

He played for clubs such as Preston North End, Sheffield Wednesday and Blackpool before being signed by Crewe in 2017.

A former Republic of Ireland U21 captain, Nolan won three senior caps in friendlies under Giovanni Trapattoni in 2009.

Motherwell have also extended the contract of Charles Dunne until the summer to allow the former Ireland U21 international continue his rehabilitation from injury.