Wednesday 22 June 2022
Eddie O'Sullivan set to become head coach of Buccaneers

The former Ireland head coach will replace Kolo Kiripati at the Athlone club.

By The42 Team Wednesday 22 Jun 2022, 1:08 PM
59 minutes ago 3,236 Views 2 Comments
EDDIE O’SULLIVAN is set to take over as head coach of All-Ireland League outfit Buccaneers.

The 63-year-old previously coached at the club in the late 1990s, winning promotion from Division 3 to Division 1.

eddie-osullivan O'Sullivan. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

As first reported by the Westmeath Independent and confirmed to The42, Cork native O’Sullivan will replace the outgoing Kolo Kiripati at the Athlone side. 

The Samoan left his role earlier this month, after leading Buccs to AIL Division 1B promotion. 

O’Sullivan is best known for winning three Triple Crowns as head coach of Ireland, and he has also had spells with the US national team, Biarritz Olympique and Old Belvedere. 

