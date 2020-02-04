This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Eden Park to host 2021 Women's Rugby World Cup final in New Zealand

Ireland are still hoping to qualify for the tournament.

By Fintan O'Toole Tuesday 4 Feb 2020, 10:01 AM
The venue in Auckland will host the decider.
Image: Andrew Cornaga/INPHO
The venue in Auckland will host the decider.
FOUR YEARS ON from Ireland hosting the Women’s Rugby World Cup, Eden Park in Auckland has been announced as the venue for the final of the tournament next year.

A decade after hosting the Rugby World Cup decider when the All Blacks defeated France, the largest sports stadium in New Zealand will host the final of the women’s tournament on 16 October 2021.

The Auckland venue will also host the semi-finals and bronze medal game for the tournament which has been officially launched. It will run from 18 September to 16 October next year with the pool games and quarter-finals to be staged at Waitakere Stadium and Northland Events Centre.

Ireland have missed out on automatic qualification for the tournament but will still hope to be in the draw. They take part in September’s four team qualification tournament which will also include Italy, Scotland and the winners of the 2020 Rugby Europe Women’s Championship. 

New Zealand, England, France, USA, Canada, Australia, Wales, South Africa and Fiji are already qualified with three more spots to be filled.

