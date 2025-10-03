The winners of tonight’s encounter will book a place in the Cup final against either Shamrock Rovers or Kerry FC, who meet in Tallaght on Sunday.
In the League of Ireland Premier Division, meanwhile, Derry City say they will "update supporters accordingly" as to whether their home game with Sligo Rovers can take place as scheduled at the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium at 7:45pm.
The Round 2 clash, kick-off for which had already been moved forward to 7pm from 8:05pm, will now take place on a later date which is yet to be determined.
Edinburgh said that the forecast winds for Friday and Saturday meant that it was no longer safe for the game to take place at the Hive Stadium, at Murrayfield, or at any other suitable venue in Scotland.
Edinburgh’s managing director, Douglas Struth, said: “We were set to welcome a capacity crowd for tonight’s game. However, the safety of supporters, players, partners, and everyone associated with this weekend’s fixture is of the utmost importance so, while disappointing, it is absolutely the right decision to postpone tonight’s game considering the escalating weather reports overnight.
“This decision has not been taken lightly. We have worked closely with the URC, Scottish Rugby, the Met Office, and local authorities to ensure it is the best-informed choice.
“We’d like to thank our fans, partners and Ulster Rugby for their understanding in this unavoidable situation. Once again, our thanks to everyone who planned to join us tonight at Hive Stadium. We hope to see you back with us in fairer weather soon.”
Supporters are advised that their tickets for the game will remain valid for the rescheduled fixture later this season.
Ulster-Edinburgh postponed due to Storm Amy; Cork City-St Pat's Cup semi set to go ahead
Football
CORK CITY AND St Patrick’s Athletic look set to meet as scheduled in tonight’s FAI Cup semi-final at Turner’s Cross (7:30pm).
Storm Amy is set to affect sporting fixtures in Ireland and Britain this weekend, but the heavy rain in Cork this morning is expected to stop at approximately 5pm.
A statement from Cork City said that “grounds staff and club officials have checked the pitch this morning and we can confirm it has held up well despite the current bad weather”.
“Based on pitch conditions and the forecast for the remainder of the day”, the statement continued, “it is everyone’s expectation that tonight’s game will go ahead as planned.”
Tonight’s First Division fixture between Treaty United and Longford Town has been pushed back to Sunday after a pitch inspection at Markets Field this morning.
The game will instead take place at the same ground at 4pm on Sunday.
Rugby
Ulster’s URC meeting with Edinburgh in the Scottish capital this evening has been postponed.
