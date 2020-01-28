Saracens' interim CEO resigns less than a month into his year-long term

EDWARD GRIFFITHS HAS resigned from his position as interim chief executive of Saracens with immediate effect, the club has announced.

Griffiths returned to the Premiership side earlier this month after leaving in 2015. The London club were docked 35 Premiership points and fined £5.36million (€6.3 million) in November for breaching regulations on their salary outgoings.

They subsequently accepted the decision to automatically relegate them from the Gallagher Premiership for the 2020/21 season, following further investigations into their salary cap breaches.

Griffiths had agreed to take up the role of interim CEO for a 12-month period, but has now stepped down with immediate effect.

A statement on the Saracens website says that a process is under way for for a long-term CEO and an appointment will be made in due course.

“This was always going to be a very short-term appointment, and others are well-placed to drive forward the rebuilding of the club,” Griffiths said.

Saracens chairman Neil Golding added: “The club is very grateful to Edward for temporarily stepping away from his other commitments to provide significant assistance during a difficult period, and wishes him well in the future.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!