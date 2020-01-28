This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 4 °C Tuesday 28 January, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Saracens' interim CEO resigns less than a month into his year-long term

Edward Griffiths returned to the club earlier this month after leaving in 2015.

By Sinead Farrell Tuesday 28 Jan 2020, 5:00 PM
1 hour ago 3,551 Views 6 Comments
https://the42.ie/4983437
Saracens players (file pic).
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Saracens players (file pic).
Saracens players (file pic).
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

EDWARD GRIFFITHS HAS resigned from his position as interim chief executive of Saracens with immediate effect, the club has announced. 

Griffiths returned to the Premiership side earlier this month after leaving in 2015. The London club were docked 35 Premiership points and fined £5.36million (€6.3 million) in November for breaching regulations on their salary outgoings.

They subsequently accepted the decision to automatically relegate them from the Gallagher Premiership for the 2020/21 season, following further investigations into their salary cap breaches. 

Griffiths had agreed to take up the role of interim CEO for a 12-month period, but has now stepped down with immediate effect.

A statement on the Saracens website says that a process is under way for for a long-term CEO and an appointment will be made in due course.

“This was always going to be a very short-term appointment, and others are well-placed to drive forward the rebuilding of the club,” Griffiths said.

Saracens chairman Neil Golding added: “The club is very grateful to Edward for temporarily stepping away from his other commitments to provide significant assistance during a difficult period, and wishes him well in the future.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sinead Farrell
sinead@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (6)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie