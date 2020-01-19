This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 4 °C Sunday 19 January, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Saracens accept 'unprecedented' automatic relegation following salary cap breaches

Sarries board want to restore confidence and rebuild trust after accepting punishment.

By Niall Kelly Sunday 19 Jan 2020, 10:53 AM
51 minutes ago 2,065 Views 13 Comments
https://the42.ie/4971265
Saracens: set to exceed £7 million salary cap again this season.
Image: Simon Galloway
Saracens: set to exceed £7 million salary cap again this season.
Saracens: set to exceed £7 million salary cap again this season.
Image: Simon Galloway

SARACENS HAVE ACCEPTED the decision to automatically relegate them from the Gallagher Premiership following further investigations into their salary cap breaches.

In a short statement issued on Sunday morning, the board said they “unreservedly apologise” for the breaches and would accept their punishment “in the wider interests of the Premiership and English rugby”.

“We hope that we can now start to move forward, begin to restore confidence and over time, rebuild trust,” they said.

Saracens were set to exceed the Premiership salary cap, which is set at £7 million per season, again this year.

Premiership Rugby confirmed last night that the club — who had previously been fined £5.36 million and docked 35 points for not disclosing player payments – would be relegated to the Championship for the 2020/21 season irrespective of their final league position.

“The board of Saracens wishes to unreservedly apologise for the mistakes made in relation to the salary cap regulations,” the statement read.

“Our goal is to rebuild confidence and trust. The first step was to appoint a new independent chairman to lead on governance reform ensuring errors of the past are not replicated in the future. Furthermore, following open and frank discussions with PRL, we have accepted the unprecedented measure of automatic relegation from the Premiership at the end of the 2019-2020 season.

“We understand this decision will be difficult for the Saracens family to accept. The Board must embody the values of the club, learn from its mistakes so the Club can come back stronger. It is in the wider interests of the Premiership and English rugby to take this decisive step, to ensure everybody is able once again to focus on the game of rugby, which we all love.

“We hope that we can now start to move forward, begin to restore confidence and over time, rebuild trust with PRL, its stakeholders and the wider rugby community.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Niall Kelly
@niallkelly
niall@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (13)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie