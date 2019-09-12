This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Edwin van der Sar plays down Man United speculation

The Red Devils are reportedly keen on appointing Dutchman as their first sporting director.

By The42 Team Thursday 12 Sep 2019, 5:24 PM
Ajax's Edwin van der Sar with the Eredivisie trophy.
AJAX CHIEF EXECUTIVE officer Edwin van der Sar has rejected speculation linking him with a return to Manchester United.

The former United goalkeeper is reportedly a target for the Premier League club as they seek to appoint their first sporting director.

United have struggled in the transfer market since the 2013 retirement of managerial great Alex Ferguson, under whom Van der Sar played.

Van der Sar has helped mastermind stunning success for Ajax, who won the domestic double last term as well as reaching the Champions League semi-finals.

But a move back to the Premier League does not appear to be on the cards for the 48-year-old, who was asked about the links to United after playing in Vincent Kompany’s Manchester City testimonial on Wednesday.

“No, I’m focused on my job as chief executive at Ajax,” Van der Sar told reporters.

“We had a fantastic year in Europe last year, also won the league in Holland.

We want Ajax at a higher European level and making sure we get back to the elite. That’s what we’re working on.

“I’m enjoying my time at Ajax. We touched the top level last year and we have to make sure we have the best opportunity to stay there.”

United have only won one of their opening four Premier League matches this season following a 1-1 draw at Southampton prior to the international break.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s United welcome unbeaten Leicester City to Old Trafford on Saturday.

