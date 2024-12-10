Former Manchester United winger nets vital goal as he becomes a Leeds centurion

DAN JAMES MARKED his 100th Leeds appearance with a crucial goal as his side beat Middlesbrough 3-1 at Elland Road to regain top spot in the English Championship.

James fired home in the second half after Max Wober’s own goal had cancelled out Willy Gnonto’s opener. Brenden Aaronson added Leeds’ third in stoppage time.

Daniel Farke’s side, who who made it eight straight home wins, sit two points clear of Sheffield United who play their game in hand at Millwall on Wednesday.

Boro’s own promotion hopes were dealt a blow as they slipped to a seventh league defeat of the season and are eight points adrift of the top two.

Elsewhere in the Championship, Patrick Roberts scored a stoppage-time equaliser as Sunderland salvaged a point to record a 1-1 draw with Bristol City.

Meath native Luke McNally fired Bristol ahead in the 63rd minute after Sunderland were unable to clear the ball.

However, Roberts struck in the third minute of second-half stoppage-time to snatch a point for the Black Cats and maintain their unbeaten run at the Stadium of Light this season.

Ireland striker Tom Cannon scored for Stoke City but there was late heartbreak as Elijah Adebayo’s 90th-minute winner helped Luton Town return to winning ways with a 2-1 victory over Kenilworth Road.

Cannon’s early strike mounted more pressure on underfire Hatters boss Rob Edwards, whose side ended a three-game winless streak thanks to goals from Carlton Morris and Adebayo.

Luton now sit on 22 points, five above the relegation zone, with Stoke in 16th.

Things are worse for Wayne Rooney after Swansea City ended Plymouth’s six-match unbeaten home run with a 2-1 win. Rooney’s side slipped to 23rd in the table.

Swansea took a 44th-minute lead through Jay Fulton following Josh Tymon’s cross from the left, with Liam Cullen doubling their lead on the hour.

Mustapha Bundu pulled one back but Argyle were left looking up at all bar Hull in the table.

Makhtar Gueye stepped off the bench to fire Blackburn to a fifth straight victory with a 1-0 win over Sheffield Wednesday at Hillsborough.

Meanwhile, Burnley were frustrated by a rejected first-half penalty appeal as they were held to a goalless draw by a stubborn Derby County side at Turf Moor.