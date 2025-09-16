Cork's Kabia scores as Grimsby win again, Brentford knock out Aston Villa on penalties

Results – EFL Cup – Round 3

Sheffield Wednesday 0-1 Grimsby Town

Brentford 1-1 Aston Villa…(Brentford win 4-2 on penalties)

Crystal Palace 1-1 Millwall…(Crystal Palace win 4-2 on penalties)

******

JAZE KABIA’S SECOND-half header for Grimsby Town sealed a 1-0 win at Sheffield Wednesday and a place in the Carabao Cup fourth round for the first time in 24 years.

Cork’s Kabia headed the only goal from a corner four minutes after the interval as the fourth-tier side, who sensationally knocked out Manchester United in the previous round, deservedly extended their run in the competition.

Wednesday’s young team had embarrassed Leeds in the previous round but rarely threatened against the Mariners, who are riding high in League Two after losing only one of their first eight matches.

Grimsby played towards their travelling fans in the second half and Kabia soon had them in raptures with the decisive goal in the 49th minute, after Charles Vernam’s shot from outside the box had been well saved by Horvath.

Grimsby have their opener against Sheffield Wednesday from a corner! 💥 pic.twitter.com/zD18NEicEq — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) September 16, 2025

From Reece Staunton’s subsequent corner, Kabia’s header appeared to take a deflection off Wednesday midfielder Rio Shipston as it flew into the top corner.

Wednesday sent on skipper Barry Bannan and Ike Ugbo with 19 minutes left in a bid to salvage the tie and the home side chased an equaliser without testing Grimsby goalkeeper Christy Pym.

Aside from Kabia and Staunton, there was further Ireland interest in the Grimsby ranks with Darragh Burns coming off the bench as a second-half substitute.

Jaze Kabia scores a goal for Grimsby Town. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Harvey Elliott ended Aston Villa’s goal drought but it was not enough to prevent them from being knocked out of the Carabao Cup on penalties by Brentford after a 1-1 draw.

Elliott, signed on deadline day on loan from Liverpool to pep up Villa’s misfiring attack, scored their first goal of the season on his full debut thanks to an error from Bees goalkeeper Hakon Valdimarsson.

But after Aaron Hickey scored a spectacular equaliser for Brentford, Valdimarsson made amends by saving from John McGinn and Matty Cash in the shoot-out.

Mikkel Damsgaard then rolled in the winning penalty as Brentford celebrated a place in the fourth round.

Villa boss Unai Emery picked both Elliott and another new face, Manchester United loanee Jadon Sancho, after watching a side draw a blank in their first four Premier League matches.

Icelander Valdimarsson, who started with regular goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher on the bench, gifted Villa the lead two minutes before half-time. It was a catalogue of Brentford defensive blunders with Valdimarsson playing the ball out to Vitaly Janelt, who was already under pressure from McGinn.

Harvey Elliott of Aston Villa celebrates scoring the opening goal. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

The Scotland midfielder’s block fell for to Elliott, and although his shot lacked any real zip it rolled straight through the legs of the hapless Valdimarsson.

It was the first time Villa had found the net in more than six-and-a-half hours of football this season. “We’ve scored a goal” came the chorus from the away end.

Brentford equalised in style in the 57th minute when a long throw was headed clear by Pau Torres to Hickey, who smacked it first time back past Bizot. Nathan Collins came off the bench in the second half for Brentford as manager Keith Andrews celebrated his team progressing after penalties.

Brentford manager Keith Andrews. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Crystal Palace edged into the fourth round of Carabao Cup after defeating Millwall 4-2 on penalties at Selhurst Park, although they will be wondering how they allowed the tie to reach that stage.

Normal time had finished deadlocked at 1-1 with Palace appearing to have claimed south London bragging rights when Chris Richards fired them ahead in the 72nd minute, only for Ryan Leonard to produce an added-time equaliser.

Jean-Philippe Mateta then had the goal at his mercy to score the latest of winners and somehow missed from six yards out but Palace at least held their nerve in the penalty shoot-out with debutant goalkeeper Walter Benitez the hero.

Elsewhere tonight in the EFL Trophy, Andy Lyons scored in Blackpool’s 5-0 win over Barrow, while Callum Robinson notched the only goal of the game as Cardiff City defeated Exeter 1-0.