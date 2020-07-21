This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Two Tyrone GAA clubs suspend activity after senior player tests positive for Covid-19

The positive test came after Eglish and Aghaloo met in a Division 2 game at the weekend.

By Sinead Farrell Tuesday 21 Jul 2020, 9:44 PM
Both clubs have released statements on the matter.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

TWO GAA CLUBS in Tyrone have announced that they are suspending all activity after a player tested positive for Covid-19 following a clash between the sides.

Eglish GAC announced this afternoon that the club had been made aware that a member of the senior team had tested positive for the virus after meeting Aghaloo O’Neill’s GAC in a Division 2 game on Sunday.

BBC Sport reports that the entire Eglish senior squad are understood to in the process of being tested for the virus while the Aghaloo players and match officials are also likely to undergo tests.

Both clubs have announced they are suspending all activity due to the positive test and have released separate statements on the matter.

“The committee of CLG An Eaglais Naomh Pádraig have been made aware of a positive Covid-19 test result from a member of our club senior team,” the Eglish statement begins.

“As a result, the club has suspended all activity in all age groups and codes. The committee have informed CLG Tír Eoghain and Páirc an Chrócaigh and will be acting on the guidelines issued by the CLG Tír Eoghain.

“The club has at all times since resuming activities adhered to GAA and Public Health guidelines and regards the health and well being of our members and community as paramount in everything we do.

“The club will be making no further comment on this matter.”

Aghaloo extended their best wishes to the Eglish player who tested positive for the virus in their statement.

“Given that Achadh Lú played Eaglais on Sunday last [19 July], Achadh Lú have made the decision to temporarily suspend all club activity in all age groups and codes as a precautionary measure.

“Our decision to temporarily cease all club activities is based on the value that we place on the health and well-being of our members and community.

“We would like to take this opportunity the wish the affected An Eaglais player well and hope that he makes a speedy recovery.”

