A surprise - or inevitable? 5 talking points as Eileen Gleeson lands Ireland WNT job

1. A surprise appointment – or the inevitable one?

GLEESON’S PROMOTION TO the top job on a permanent basis wasn’t entirely expected, to say the least.

The Dubliner repeatedly kept coy on her future, all but fully ruling the full-time head coach role out as she kept the focus on her day job as FAI Head of Women’s and Girls Football. In October, FAI Director of Football Marc Canham appeared to pour cold water on the prospect when he said that “Eileen has confirmed that she does not wish to be considered for the full-time role but is happy to continue in the interim role.”

That didn’t stop the questions, particularly as Ireland put together their 100% Nations League campaign, but Gleeson continually swerved them. In fact, Canham said today that the Dubliner decided to join the process in October and was ultimately identified as “the outstanding candidate” amidst a worldwide search.

There were whispers about other contenders, but perhaps, the inevitable appointment was right before us all along.

2. Familiarity and continuity for the squad

Gleeson steadied the ship after a tumultuous end to the Vera Pauw era. She was already familiar with all of the players from her FAI job, and having previously acted as Pauw’s assistant coach from 2019 to 2021.

She is synonymous with Irish women’s football from her time as Peamount United and UCD Waves manager, and also worked closely with several Irish players as Glasgow City boss.

Advertisement

The 51-year-old assembled a strong backroom team, with Emma Byrne and Colin Healy her assistant coaches and former Brazil performance coach Ivi Casagrande among other impressive personnel coming on board.

Their future with the team is unclear, with appointments to be confirmed in the new year, but together, they ultimately kept the feel-good factor going post World Cup and built strong momentum through the Nations League.

That can be maintained now, while the familiarity and continuity is a huge positive for Gleeson herself with little-to-no adjustment period required when they reconvene.

Ireland celebrating their last Nations League win over Northern Ireland. Ryan Byrne / INPHO Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO

3. What has changed under Gleeson so far – and what could follow?

Northern Ireland, Hungary and Albania were modest opposition in League B. Ireland, as expected, ran riot, scoring 20 goals and conceding just two across their six wins. The chasm in the Fifa World Rankings was clear for all to see at times.

The most obvious change under Gleeson has been the introduction of the more front-footed style the players yearned for — but that’s not to say Pauw would not also have let the shackles off against lesser opposition had she remained in situ.

There hasn’t been a radical overhaul by any means or manner, but certain tweaks have paid dividends. The more advanced positioning of Katie McCabe and Denise O’Sullivan will continue to be crucial going forward, with Kyra Carusa the focal point up top.

Amidst the lesser pressure post-World Cup, there has been a notable shift in atmosphere and more freedom in camp — and with that, a chance to experiment and blood younger players.

Gleeson capped Caitlin Hayes, who has been a revelation to say the least, while Tyler Toland has made her impact felt upon her reintroduction. She has put her trust in youth like Abbie Larkin, Izzy Atkinson and Erin McLaughlin, while McLaughlin’s teenage Peamount United team-mates Ellen Dolan and Freya Healy have been in and around the squad.

Amber Barrett has been a glaring absentee at their expense, while Pauw regulars like Ciara Grant and Marissa Sheva have been overlooked as competition grows.

That’s only set to continue as a hefty contingent return from injury in the new year, with plenty of others making their respective cases week on week.

4. Huge step up to face Europe’s elite in League A

Promotion to League A now brings with it a significant step up. Opposition like World Cup holders Spain, European champions England, France and Germany lie in wait. It will certainly be a different ball game.

Ireland won’t be able to be as attack-minded as they have been amidst a huge jump in standard for both Gleeson and the squad, tactically and technically.

While promotion to League A has shortened their path to Euro 2025 qualification — they are guaranteed a playoff, at least — it will be the furthest thing from a walk in the park.

But Gleeson says she is ready to push for “consistent regular qualification for, and progression in, major tournaments”.

With preparations getting underway with a camp in February, it will be interesting to see what shape friendly action takes before hitting the business end.

5. Relief for FAI to have it wrapped up

Pressure had certainly been building, with the FAI publicly vowing to deliver an appointment by Christmas.

Read Next Related Reads Eileen Gleeson appointed as Ireland WNT head coach

It’s been a turbulent few weeks for the Association, between the payment controversy surrounding CEO Jonathan Hill, gender balance requirements, another Oireachtas hearing and its AGM. That’s without even mentioning the search for two senior managers in the wake of Stephen Kenny’s exit.

There has already been much more noise around that hunt, with several hats being thrown in the ring in recent weeks. Unsurprisingly, the filling of the women’s vacancy has been more low-key.

Gleeson with FAI Director of Football Marc Canham. Ryan Byrne / INPHO Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO

“We did not want to rush it but also it was important to have someone in place by end of the year,” Canham said today. “We spoke with candidates from around the world and we are delighted to confirm Eileen as the outstanding candidate.”

Gleeson may not be the statement, overambitious appointment some envisaged, but it makes sense from an FAI perspective. Theyt will most certainly be glad to have the managerial appointment wrapped up as per the advertised timeline, particularly with men’s job also open. The recruitment for her replacement as Head of Women and Girls’ Football now begins.

Gleeson ultimately may have become the obvious choice. One must be realistic about the financial situation, but most importantly, her passion and vision for Irish women’s football is unwavering.

