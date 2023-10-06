Advertisement
Laszlo Geczo/INPHO Interim coach Eileen Gleeson.
Keeping options open
Gleeson set to remain in charge of Women's National Team, but FAI to continue recruitment
Two wins from two games fails to gain Gleeson greater backing.
17 minutes ago

THE FAI HAVE moved to clarify that Eileen Gleeson, who took over as interim coach following the departure of Vera Pauw from the Women’s National Team, will remain in charge for the remainder of the UEFA Nations League Group campaign. 

A statement from the FAI noted, ‘Recruitment for a new Head Coach has reached a long list of candidates and this will move to a short list within the coming month.’

Gleeson took over after the high point of the FIFA Women’s World Cup, but with the squad dogged with divisions between players and management. 

Since she took over, they have beaten Northern Ireland and Hungary, scoring seven goals and keeping two clean sheets. 

If Gleeson was interested in getting the role on a full-time basis, she has done herself no harm, but the campaign will be finished in December. 

Already, some have said they are interested, such as the former Nigeria coach Randy Waldrum. Others could come into the frame such as Tom Elmes, Matt Beard and Alan Mahon. 

Declan Bogue
