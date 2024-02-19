Ireland head coach Gleeson not drawn into talk on FAI fallback arrangement

REPUBLIC OF IRELAND women’s national team manager Eileen Gleeson could not be drawn on a potential return to her former role as FAI Head of Women and Girls’ Football when her reign ends.

The Irish Independent reported last week that a number of candidates for the Head of Women and Girls’ Football role — which Gleeson left in August when she was named interim Ireland head coach — have pulled out of the application process as it has changed from a permanent to a fixed-term job.

Candidates believe they would “only be keeping the seat warm for Eileen,” as they told journalist Mark Tighe, with The Irish Examiner also reporting on the FAI fallback arrangement.

Gleeson swapped one “dream job” for another when she was appointed as Vera Pauw’s permanent successor in December. Her initial contract runs until the end of the Euro 2025 campaign.

The FAI have declined to answer specific questions on the matter, but did provide the following comment to The Irish Independent. “The recruitment process for the head of women and girls is ongoing, and once the right candidate is identified and accepts the role, an announcement will be made.”

Gleeson was questioned on a media call this morning as Ireland prepare for their first game of 2024 against Italy in Florence on Friday.

Asked if she was confident the FAI will find a good calibre replacement as the Head of Women and Girls’ Football, given it is not a permanent role, Gleeson responded:

“Yes.”

“It is very important,” she added on the role overall.

The Dubliner would not shed any light on who is filling the vacancy at the minute.

“If you want to ask about that, ask Marc [Canham, FAI Director of Football].

“I am fully focussed here now and not focusing on the Head of Women and Girls’ football. I am here, it’s — I can assure you — busy enough trying to take care of this stuff. I am not going to discuss any other roles.”

While not denying a potential return to her former position, Gleeson was asked if it could be taken that she will reassume the mantle when her contract as head coach expires.

“You can’t take anything. I just said I’m not talking about any roles. I’m here to talk about this camp and the preparation for the qualifiers. That’s as far as I’m going with that conversation.”

“I’m just not going into it,” the former Peamount United, UCD Waves and Glasgow City manager added when pressed. “It’s as simple as that.

“I am here as the head coach of the women’s national team and you’re asking me about the Head of Women and Girls’ football role. If you want to ask any questions about the camp, feel free.”

Separately, Gleeson “100 per cent” confirmed that the FAI approach to her job was professional. This comes in the wake of Shelbourne manager Damien Duff labelling the search for Stephen Kenny’s successor as “embarrassing”.

“I’m not really interested in any of that chat here today. We are here to prepare for the qualifiers. I haven’t really seen nor am I really interested at this point in Damien’s comments.”

Denise O'Sullivan is a major injury blow for Ireland. Ryan Byrne / INPHO Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO

In terms of the squad, Gleeson lamented the loss of midfield duo Denise O’Sullivan and Tyler Toland. The pair were forced to withdrew from the upcoming international friendly double-header against Italy and Wales with minor knee injuries.

“They are huge, both central players. Big losses. This is football unfortunately and you have to be ready to adapt. It’s one of the values we promote here. It is an opportunity for others to fill those roles and take their opportunities.

“We all know Denise is quality. She has always been a key player and one of our most creative players. It’s a big adaptation, she has been a core player for as long as we can all remember, but thankfully the injury won’t be that long and we should have her back for the qualifiers in April.”

Niamh Fahey, Leanne Kiernan, Jess Ziu and Aoife Mannion all return to the set-up after long-term injuries, with “good strong centre forward” Emily Murphy and Peamount United teenager Jess Fitzgerland the new call-ups. Sinead Farrelly, Gleeson explained, is absent amidst a modified return to pre-season, but Louise Quinn is set to feature as she regains full fitness after a shoulder injury.

“Louise has been given the all-clear medically, clinically and orthopedically. We are bringing Lousie in as an experienced member of the squad with a longer term view of the Wales game. She is a huge part of the squad, her experience.”

Gleeson is now targetting “two good tests,” with a record crowd expected for Wales’ visit to Tallaght Stadium next Tuesday.

“Both teams can give us that. Wales have been in League A, so they have that experience, and Italy, we have seen a lot of progression post their World Cup campaign. Finished second in League A. Really good tests for us.

“Two good games, one game away, one at home, so two good levels in terms of benchmarking ourselves.”