Eileen Gleeson: 'I’d like to think we have the advantage at home. It's in our soul'

IRELAND HEAD COACH Eileen Gleeson believes her side have the advantage at the midpoint of their Euro 2025 play-off with Wales.

Tonight’s first leg in Cardiff finished 1-1, leaving the tie delicately balanced as the Girls In Green return to the Aviva Stadium, which is “in our soul,” on Tuesday.

“A draw is a probably a fair result overall from the 90 minutes,” said Gleeson.

“I’d be happier with a win but we knew it was going to be a battle. Evenly matched. it ebbed and flowed. A battle around the pitch, they are strong.”

Advertisement

“We would feel we need to tidier in the attacking third. We have to tidy up in some areas. Wales won a lot of first and second balls. We need to tidy up decision making in how we build from the back, there were areas we didn’t use where players were open.

“We had smaller players against big physical players, for the first ball, but the second ball we should be pick it up quicker. We definitely want to improve on our decisions in the attacking third. Our press was a little off, we were pressing in the wrong area. We have to affect those areas to stay in control.

“Overall, I am happy to be coming away in a good place and going back to our home.”

Gleeson reserved special praise for difference maker Ruesha Littlejohn, and spoke passionately about Lansdowne Road, where Ireland will hope to qualify for their first European Championships, and second major tournament, next week.

“I’d like to think we have the advantage at home. Wales had a lovely atmosphere and that helps. We’ll have over 20,000 fans at Aviva. We wanted to come out still in the game and bring it back.

“I don’t feel [the pressure] is on our shoulders, I feel like it is in our soul, this is our home. We love playing in the Aviva. We love the crowd. It is magical. You walk out, they sing. Like, there is nothing like being at home in Ireland.

“For us, we are coming home. We are trying to inspire the nation and do the nation proud. That’s nothing but a boost. We are a passionate country. We have lot of pride in this team.”

Wales Manager Rhian Wilkinson, meanwhile, referenced “making history in their home” as the Dragons look to reach their first major tournament. Lily Woodham scored their 20th minute opener, but they couldn’t keep the initiative as Ireland equalised 15 minutes later.

“Not a pretty game but we knew there was going to be nerves. They play a very direct style. We got caught up in that. Whenever we played we really showed our ability and what we are capable of.

“It felt like the first-half of a tie, it was cagey, the players worked their way through it. We are really looking forward to Dublin and making history in their home. It won’t be different from them, but it has to be different from us. We cannot get caught up in that, with direct teams, it turned into a tennis match and not pretty football, I don’t love it. They got their draw. I know we’ll get more from the players next game.”