Kildare hold on for tense win over Westmeath

KILDARE 2-17

WESTMEATH 0-21

Kevin Egan reports from Cedral St Conleth’s Park

KILDARE’S DISMAL SHOOTING record and their issues around winning primary possession were in full view in front of over 6,000 supporters in the county’s first home championship game in 30 years, but Westmeath’s own profligacy, not to mention a particularly hard piece of luck for Dermot McCabe’s side, means that the Lilywhites held on for a dramatic victory to crown their special occasion.

Early two-pointers from Brian McLoughlin and David Hyland got the crowd going and established an 0-5 to 0-1 lead for the home side, who were playing with the aid of a slight breeze.

Kildare players observe a minute's silence for Mick O'Dwyer. Leah Scholes / INPHO Leah Scholes / INPHO / INPHO

However from there on Luke Loughlin took the game by the scruff of the neck up front and ran the Kildare defence ragged, while Ray Connellan loaded the bullets with an imperious display at midfield that saw him win three Kildare restarts and cause chaos every time Cian Burke teed up the ball.

Alex Beirne rifled in a goal after plucking the ball from the clouds at full-forward, a move that was equal parts quality and defiance, but Danny McCartan’s third point of the first half made it 0-12 to 1-8 to Westmeath at the interval.

Kildare’s nine scores came from 21 scoring chances – six wides, five shots dropped short and one goal effort from Callum Bolton that he hammered straight at Conor McCormack from eight metres out. With the breeze set to favour Westmeath after the break, it looked like Dermot McCabe’s side were poised to win their first game in 13 attempts, having lost 11 and drawn one since their 2024 Division Three final.

The Lake County have been plagued with ill-luck during that run but no blow was more devastating than when Ray Connellan pulled up at the start of the second half, robbing the midlanders of their midfield anchor.

Alex Beirne celebrates his goal. Leah Scholes / INPHO Leah Scholes / INPHO / INPHO

Even with Connellan off the field, Westmeath had the better of the opening exchanges at the start of the second half and took a three-point lead through Loughlin in the 45th minute, by which time Kildare had already spurned three more attempts at long-range scores.

A fourth attempt from Ben McCormack worked out in their favour as David Hyland palmed the ball to the net to make it 2-11 to 0-16, and with the packed house finally roused into action, Kildare added another pair and never trailed for the remainder, even if it could all have been very different if Westmeath had salvaged something from any of their last-ditch attacks.

SCORERS FOR KILDARE: Alex Beirne 1-5 (0-3f), David Hyland 1-2 (1 tpf), Brian McLoughlin 0-2 (1 tp), Ryan Sinkey 0-2, Ben McCormack 0-2, Darragh Kirwan 0-1, Tommy Gill 0-1, Niall Kelly 0-1, Callum Bolton 0-1.

SCORERS FOR WESTMEATH: Luke Loughlin 0-11 (0-2f, 1 tpf, 1tp), Danny McCartan 0-3, Robbie Forde 0-3, Ray Connellan 0-1, Sam McCartan 0-1, Kevin O’Sullivan 0-1, Jamie Gonoud 0-1.

Kildare

1 Cian Burke (Clane)

2 Harry O’Neill (Clane)

3 Mark Dempsey (Moorefield)

4 Brian Byrne (Naas)

5 Kevin Flynn (Celbridge)

6 David Hyland (Athy)

7 James McGrath (Athy)

8 Kevin Feely (Athy)

9 Callum Bolton (Sarsfields)

12 Ben McCormack (Sarsfields)

11 Alex Beirne (Naas)

10 Colm Dalton (Sallins)

26 Ryan Sinkey (Naas)

14 Darragh Kirwan (Naas)

15 Brian McLoughlin (Clane)

SUBS:

17 Ryan Burke (Caragh) for O’Neill (15)

20 Tommy Gill (Carbury) for Flynn (32)

13 Niall Kelly (Athy) for McLoughlin (52 mins)

23 Cathal Hagney (Nurney) for Feely (62-63, temp)

18 Mick O’Grady (Celbridge) for Dempsey (68).

Westmeath

1 Conor McCormack (Caulry)

2 Jamie Gonoud (Tyrrellspass)

3 David Giles (Coralstown-Kinnegad)

4 Conor Dillon (Milltown)

5 Nigel Harte (Tyrrellspass)

6 Ronan Wallace (Multyfarnham)

7 Sam McCartan (St Loman’s)

8 Ray Connellan (Athlone)

12 Matthew Whittaker (Tubberclair)

9 Fionn O’Hara (St. Loman’s)

11 Danny McCartan (St. Loman’s)

10 Kevin O’Sullivan (The Downs)

13 Robbie Forde (Moate All Whites)

14 Luke Loughlin (The Downs)

15 Brían Cooney (Coralstown-Kinnegad)

SUBS:

18 Brian Guerin (Mullingar Shamrocks) for Whittaker (28-32, temp)

18 Brian Guerin (Mullingar Shamrocks) for Connellan (36)

22 Jonathan Lynam (The Downs) for D McCartan (52)

20 Eoghan McCabe (Tubberclair) for O’Sullivan (59)

21 Brandon Kelly (Milltownpass) for Cooney (59)

16 Kieran Martin (Maryland) for Forde (65).

REF: D Gough (Meath)