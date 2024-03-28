Arsenal's post-season Australia game 'far from ideal' for Katie McCabe and Ireland

REPUBLIC OF IRELAND head coach Eileen Gleeson says Arsenal’s post-season friendly in Australia is “far from ideal” amidst potential implications Katie McCabe.

The Irish captain could face a gruelling 34,000km round trip to Australia days out from Ireland’s Euro 2025 qualifier against Sweden at the Aviva Stadium.

Six days after the WSL season ends, Arsenal will play an A-League All-Stars Women’s team at Marvel Stadium on Friday, 24 May. Ireland welcome Sweden to Lansdowne Road for their third Euro 2025 qualifier on Friday, 31 May, with the return tie the following Tuesday.

“We haven’t spoken to Arsenal yet,” Gleeson told a press conference this morning as she named her squad for the opening qualifiers against France and England.

“We have it obviously factored into our planning processes if she is in it. But we have to wait and have that conversation with the club whether she will or won’t be involved in that.”

Gleeson said McCabe herself hadn’t given any indication as to whether she will travel and potentially play. Asked by The 42 if it was a concern, the Irish boss responded:

“Well, I mean it’s far from ideal. [England manager] Sarina Wiegman and other coaches have mentioned it in their squad announcements and public conversations.

“It’s a long travel trip with a quick turnaround so it’s directly post the end of the season, straight into a really long travel trip with a really quick turnaround directly before a qualifier.

“So yeah, it poses a real challenge for the player and for us as well. If it happens, we will have to manage it and best prepare for it if she is involved.”

Ireland and Arsenal star Katie McCabe. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Of immediate concern for Gleeson and Ireland, however, is a trip to Metz to face France tomorrow week, Friday 5 July, before they welcome European champions England to the Aviva Stadium the following Tuesday.

“After the draw obviously we know the challenges of the group, the group of death that everybody didn’t want to be in. But we’re here now.

“It will be another magical experience for us, playing in the Aviva against top opposition.

“Of course we’ll have to be more pragmatic. We’re hard to beat. We wanted to emphasise creativity and being super aggressive in the Nations League and we had an opportunity to do that, but here the starting point has to be being pragmatic. We need to get points in any way we can, so that’s what will guide the approach to the games.”

Question marks remain over the venue for Ireland’s third home game against France.

That Tallaght Stadium was not initially confirmed led to speculation around the Girls In Green potentially playing further afield, with the GAA allowing soccer and rugby to be played at Croke Park and Páirc Uí Chaoimh raising further eyebrows.

“It’s undecided yet,” Gleeson insisted. “Still a lot of negotiations going on or chats going on around the availability of Tallaght Stadium.

“I’m not involved in those conversations right now but I’m sure all options that are available will be considered. That’s as much as I know about it now but the more options that we have the better, and I’m sure all viable options will be considered.”