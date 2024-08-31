Advertisement
Eilish O'Dowd celebrates her goal with her teammates. Alamy Stock Photo
record books

Dublin All-Ireland winner scores fastest goal in AFLW history on debut

The Leitrim-born star added a second goal in a resounding win for GWS Giants.
10.38am, 31 Aug 2024
1.1k
1

DUBLIN ALL-IRELAND winner Eilish O’Dowd has made history on her AFLW debut by scoring the fastest-ever goal in the competition with her first touch.

O’Dowd, who is originally from Leitrim, signed for GWS Giants in March of this year, and made an immediate impact in her first game of the new season. After gathering possession at the start of their Round 1 tie against the Western Bulldogs, O’Dowd surged through the centre before the Sherrin between the posts with just 15 seconds on the clock.

She added a second goal shortly after half-time as the Giants earned a 10.12 (72) to 1.3 (9) win to get their season off the mark.

O’Dowd transferred to Dublin after initially joining the Na Fianna club, and won an All-Ireland with Mick Bohan’s team in 2023.

Yesterday, Sarah Rowe emerged as the first Irish player to score a goal in the 2025 season in the second quarter of Collingwood’s 8.2 (50) to 4.11 (35) defeat to Sydney Swans. Muireann Atkinson, who was making her debut for Collingwood, was withdrawn due to a concussion.

