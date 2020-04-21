A friend recommends: Ellen Keane on Bandwagons, Friends and Harry Potter audiobooks

What people do with their so-called free time has changed drastically in the past four weeks as restrictions on our movements were implemented. We have turned to streaming services, television, books, podcasts and other forms of entertainment for those restful periods we need more than ever. But have you wasted a lot of that time frantically searching for “the perfect” watch, or been too distracted by lists of books to just … start one? Us too.

So, The42.ie and TheJournal.ie have teamed up to ask for solid recommendations we can share with you all. Already we’ve heard from Sarah Rowe, Saoirse Noonan, Andy Lee, Brian Gartland and Mickey Burke told us about their tips. Today’s advice come from Irish paralympic swimming star, Ellen Keane.

I’M CURRENTLY REWATCHING Friends. It’s easy to watch, feel good, silly humour show that I think could benefit everyone right now. The jokes are still as relevant as ever.

Although it could make you miss you’re friends and coffee shops a bit more.

I have three favourite podcasts – Bandwagons, The Laughs Of Your Life, and Happy Place. Bandwagons is hosted by two gas Irish gals Brid & Fionnuala.

They have the chats about current topics of conversation and hop on the “bandwagon”. The girls are highly entertaining and I find myself laughing along to their pod. The Laughs of Your Life is hosted by Doireann Garrihy.

She interviews well-known Irish personalities about their memories of laughter. It’s a comical podcast that gives you a deeper insight into the lives of her guests. Another pod that I’ve been known to laugh hysterically to myself to.

The last podcast on my list is Happy Place, which is hosted by Fearne Cotton. The theme of this podcast is mental health. Fearne interviews a range of celebrity guests about their lives and how they look after their mental health. It is my favourite podcast and is so easy to listen to. I’ve laughed, cried and felt so inspired by some of the episodes. I’d highly recommend.

I’m not great at reading, I get too distracted. But I’m a big fan of audiobooks. I was making my way through the Harry Potter series as I was due to go to Harry Potter World in London with my mam before all this kicked off. Now I’m listening to David Goggins ‘You Can’t Hurt Me’. Its an insane autobiography and so inspiring.

Source: TOMMY MCDERMOTT

Ellen Keane is a Toyota ambassador and a World & European Medallist Paralympian swimmer.