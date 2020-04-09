This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
A friend recommends: Cork's Saoirse Noonan on 'Cheer' and 'The Power of Vulnerability'

The Cork dual star fires up Netflix and adds some new shows to our list.

By Ciarán Kennedy Thursday 9 Apr 2020, 8:30 PM
36 minutes ago 2,022 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/5064836
Saoirse Noonan: relaxes after training with Netflix.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

What people do with their so-called free time has changed drastically in the past four weeks as restrictions on our movements were implemented. We have turned to streaming services, television, books, podcasts and other forms of entertainment for those restful periods we need more than ever. But have you wasted a lot of that time frantically searching for “the perfect” watch, or been too distracted by lists of books to just … start one? Us too.

So, The42.ie and TheJournal.ie have teamed up to ask for solid recommendations we can share with you all. Already this week, Sarah Rowe, Sean O’Brien and Mickey Burke told us about their tips. Today’s advice come from Cork GAA and soccer star Saoirse Noonan. 

AFTER A LONG week of training, college and games my go-to would be Netflix.

I do watch some comedy and drama series on Netflix, but I love a documentary as it’s real life. My top three picks on Netflix at the moment would be ‘Cheer’, which follows a competitive cheerleading squad in America, ‘Killer Inside: The Mind of Aaron Hernandez’, which is the story of a former New England Patriots American Football player, and then a drama, ‘Safe‘.

I wouldn’t be a big reader or into podcasts really, but I’ve been using this time to get out of my comfort zone a little and try a few different things. I find it’s a good way to stay motivated, determined and positive both mentally and physically.

former-nfl-star-aaron-hernandez-commits-suicide-in-prison Aaron Hernandez. Source: Steven Senne/Pool

It’s a tough time for everyone and I would recommend to take a listen to Brené Brown ‘The Power of Vulnerability’. It’s really interesting, and she also has a book called ‘Dare to Lead’ which I’m hoping to make a start on in the next couple of days.

Barry Corkery, who works with me and the Cork Senior Ladies Footballers told us about this women and as he would say “she’s a real powerhouse”.

About the author:

About the author
Ciarán Kennedy
ciaran@the42.ie

