Ireland international Ellen Molloy signs for Sheffield United

IRELAND INTERNATIONAL ELLEN Molloy has signed for Sheffield United.

Molloy leaves Wexford FC Women after five years with the club. Molloy joined Wexford Youths Women from Thomastown United in 2019 and made her senior debut in August 2020, scoring two goals in a win against Bohemians.

Molloy made her senior Ireland debut in 2020, aged just 16.

Advertisement

The attacking midfielder leaves Wexford having scored 47 goals in 90 appearances.

✍️ We are delighted to confirm the signing of Republic of Ireland international Ellen Molloy from Wexford FC.



Read more ⬇️ — Sheffield United Women (@sufc_women) September 6, 2024

Molloy missed the 2023 season through an ACL injury but has returned to form in 2024, earning a move to the Barclay’s Women’s Championship side.

“I’m delighted, I can’t really believe it to be honest. I love the city, I got a really good feel for the club and everyone involved so I’m really excited to get started,” said Molloy.

United coach Ash Thompson added: “We’ve worked really hard to bring Ellen in and we’re really excited about what she’s going to add to the squad. We’ve watched her closely and she’s dynamic, has two great feet, can both score and create.

“You only have to look at what she’s achieved in Ireland to know we’re bringing in a really good player with a lot of potential and someone we think the fans will love watching.”

Elsewhere, TG4 have confirmed they will broadcast Peamount United’s Champions League qualifier with Croatian champions Osijek tomorrow.

The game will be shown live on TG4′s YouTube page, with coverage starting at 4pm.