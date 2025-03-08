Two-time Olympian Walshe smashes oldest Irish swimming record

ELLEN WALSHE HAS smashed the oldest Irish swimming record for the the long course (50m) 200m Butterfly at the Leinster Aspiring Champions Meet in Dublin today.

The two-time Olympian and Paris 2024 finalist touched the wall in 2:08.4 to break the previous record set by Michelle Smith in 1996 (2:09.91).

Walshe now holds four Irish senior long course records including the 100m and 200m Butterfly as well as the 200m and 400m Individual Medley.

She also has five Irish short course records for the 100m, 200m Butterfly, 100m, 200m, 400m Individual Medley.

Advertisement

The 23-year-old, who made the 400m Individual Medley Final in Paris, returns to racing Sunday for the 400m Freestyle ahead of next weekend’s Edinburgh International Meet.