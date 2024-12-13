Ellen Walshe and Eoin Corby set new records in Budapest

IRISH SWIMMERS’ ASSAULT on the record books continued at the World Aquatics Championships in Budapest on Friday morning with two more records coming from Ellen Walshe in the 100m Butterfly and Eoin Corby in the 200m Breaststroke, making it nine Irish senior records and one Irish junior record across four days.

Walshe, who has already set six new Irish Records in the 100m and 200m Individual Medley and 50m Butterfly this week, continued her form with a new standard in the fastest ever 100m Butterfly (SC) race in history as the USA’s Gretchen Walsh set a new World Record of 53.24. The Templeogue swimmer’s time of 56.17 saw her second to Walsh and through to the semi-final in fifth place overall.

The 23-year-old’s previous record stood at 56.67 from 2023.

Walshe said: “It’s amazing to be part of a heat like that, the girls are so talented, and it will be a great semi tonight and maybe a final tomorrow. I’m hurting today, my legs are pretty sore, but I’ve just got to tidy up the small things and hopefully there’s a little bit more tonight, maybe a 55, who knows.”

The National Centre Limerick’s Eoin Corby set his first Irish senior record in the heats of the 200m breaststroke. Corby touched in 2:06.45 erasing Uiseann Cooke’s 2021 record of 2:06.81. The 22-year-old was sixth in his heat.

Also, in action this morning, Ellie McCartney swam her second-best time in the 200m Breaststroke clocking 2:23.26. The National Centre Limerick swimmer, competing at her first senior World Championships, was sixth in her heat, her only event this week

On Friday evening, Ellen Walshe will be joined in action by Shane Ryan who swims the final of the 50m Backstroke having qualified eighth in 22.89 after Thursday’s semi-finals.