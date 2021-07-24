Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 18°C Saturday 24 July 2021
Advertisement

Ireland's Ellen Walshe wins heat but misses out on semi-finals along with Greene

19-year-old Walshe finished 24th overall in the 100m Butterfly, while Darragh Greene was well outside 100m Breaststroke qualification.

By Emma Duffy Saturday 24 Jul 2021, 12:53 PM
1 hour ago 2,103 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5504677
Ellen Walshe (file pic).
Image: Andrea Staccioli/INPHO
Ellen Walshe (file pic).
Ellen Walshe (file pic).
Image: Andrea Staccioli/INPHO

Updated 32 minutes ago

IRELAND’S ELLEN WALSHE won her 100m Butterfly heat at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics — though won’t progress to the semi-finals.

Also making his Games debut, a fourth-place finish wasn’t enough for Darragh Greene to qualify from the 100m Breaststroke heats.

Walshe, 19, was in impressive form as she clocked a time of 59.35 — which is just three hundredths of a second outside her own Irish record — in heat two, though it wasn’t enough to see her prevail to the top 16.

Her time was more than a second off the slowest qualifying time of 58.08, though her final 50m effort and underwater work are huge positives she will take forward.

“It was a strong first swim for me, it’s just slightly off my PB,” she said afterwards.

“It would have been nice to get another Irish senior record but it wasn’t there, I felt strong, but you win some you lose some – I’m happy enough with the swim.” 

Officially classed in 24th place, the Templeogue swimmer will be in action once again in her main event, the Women’s 200m Individual Medley, on Monday.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

Longford man Greene came home in 60.30 in heat two of the 100m Breaststroke, well off his Irish senior record of 59.76.

The 25-year-old turned in fourth place, and picked up the pace from there to come back strong but his finish fell short — and ultimately, he was well outside the top 16 who progress to the semis. 59.60 was the qualification mark which saw most through.

Greene now focuses on the 200m Breastroke, which takes place on Tuesday, though the 100m was his main event so that will be disappointing.

About the author:

About the author
Emma Duffy
@emmaduffy_
emma@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie