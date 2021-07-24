Ireland's Ellen Walshe wins heat but misses out on semi-finals along with Greene

IRELAND’S ELLEN WALSHE won her 100m Butterfly heat at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics — though won’t progress to the semi-finals.

Also making his Games debut, a fourth-place finish wasn’t enough for Darragh Greene to qualify from the 100m Breaststroke heats.

Walshe, 19, was in impressive form as she clocked a time of 59.35 — which is just three hundredths of a second outside her own Irish record — in heat two, though it wasn’t enough to see her prevail to the top 16.

Her time was more than a second off the slowest qualifying time of 58.08, though her final 50m effort and underwater work are huge positives she will take forward.

“It was a strong first swim for me, it’s just slightly off my PB,” she said afterwards.

“It would have been nice to get another Irish senior record but it wasn’t there, I felt strong, but you win some you lose some – I’m happy enough with the swim.”

Officially classed in 24th place, the Templeogue swimmer will be in action once again in her main event, the Women’s 200m Individual Medley, on Monday.

Longford man Greene came home in 60.30 in heat two of the 100m Breaststroke, well off his Irish senior record of 59.76.

The 25-year-old turned in fourth place, and picked up the pace from there to come back strong but his finish fell short — and ultimately, he was well outside the top 16 who progress to the semis. 59.60 was the qualification mark which saw most through.

Greene now focuses on the 200m Breastroke, which takes place on Tuesday, though the 100m was his main event so that will be disappointing.