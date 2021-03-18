Jones names Daly at 13 as Slade ruled out of England's clash with Ireland

ENGLAND BOSS EDDIE Jones has named Elliot Daly at outside centre in place of the injured Henry Slade for Saturday’s Six Nations clash with Ireland in Dublin [KO 4.45pm, Virgin/ITV].
Slade misses out with a calf injury, meaning Daly will make his first Test start in the number 13 shirt since all the way back in November 2016.
Harlequins’ Joe Marchant comes into the number 23 shirt with Daly promoted from the bench.
Otherwise, England are unchanged as Jones looks for his team to build on the momentum of last weekend’s thrilling win over France. Bristol’s Max Malins continues at fullback after coming into the team for the French game, while Luke Cowan-Dickie is again preferred to Jamie George at hooker. Charlie Ewels keeps his place in the second row ahead of Jonny Hill.
England (v Ireland):
15. Max Malins
14. Anthony Watson
13. Elliot Daly
12. Owen Farrell (captain)
11. Jonny May
10. George Ford
9. Ben Youngs
1. Mako Vunipola
2. Luke Cowan-Dickie
3. Kyle Sinckler
4. Maro Itoje
5. Charlie Ewels
6. Mark Wilson
7. Tom Curry
8. Billy Vunipola
Replacements:
of the team
Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.Become a Member
16. Jamie George
17. Ellis Genge
18. Will Stuart
19. Jonny Hill
20. Ben Earl
21. Dan Robson
22. Ollie Lawrence
23. Joe Marchant
Referee: Mathieu Raynal [FFR].
COMMENTS (7)