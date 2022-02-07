Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 10°C Monday 7 February 2022
Advertisement

Ireland's Elsa Desmond sets new personal best in first Winter Olympics run

Mixed emotions for Desmond in the women’s singles luge.

By The42 Team Monday 7 Feb 2022, 7:29 PM
1 hour ago 770 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5676435
Elsa Desmond will return to the track on Tuesday.
Image: PA
Elsa Desmond will return to the track on Tuesday.
Elsa Desmond will return to the track on Tuesday.
Image: PA

IRELAND’S ELSA DESMOND marked her Winter Olympics debut with a personal best run in the women’s singles luge on Monday.

Desmond clocked 1:01.608 for her opening run at the Yangqing National Sliding Centre in Beijing, improving her previous best time by 1.2 seconds.

She followed that up with a second run of 1:03.857 which dropped her to last place of the 34 competitors.

The top 20 in the standings after Tuesday’s third run will progress to the fourth and final run to decide the medals.

Double Olympic singles champion Natalie Geisenberger of Germany leads the overall standings by just over two-tenths of a second from German team-mate Anna Berreiter, with Tatyana Ivanova of the Russian Olympic Committee currently in the bronze medal place.

“I have so many emotions right now,” Desmond said afterwards.

“I have just made history, I have just become an Olympian, it’s just amazing.

“When I finished that first run, the emotions. It was just the most amazing feeling. I got a personal best by 1.2 seconds, which in this sport is amazing. I was so happy.

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

“It’s just a disappointment on the second run, but I kept the shiny side down, so I guess that’s something to be grateful for.”

BTL 5

Buy The42's latest book, Behind The Lines

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie