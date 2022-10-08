Emerging Ireland name team to face Cheetahs

COACH SIMON EASTERBY has named a much-changed team as Emerging Ireland face Toyota Cheetahs.

The Irish side are unbeaten so far in their tour of South Africa, having picked up wins against Griquas (54-7) and the Pumas (28-24).

However, they will face a stern test on Sunday (kick-off 2pm Irish time, live on IrishRugby.ie) against a Cheetahs side set to include Ruan Pienaar and Frans Steyn.

Max Deegan is named captain, coming in alongside John Hodnett and Cian Prendergast in the backrow.

Tom Ahern and Joe McCarthy feature at lock with Michael Milne, Tom Stewart and Thomas Clarkson selected in the front row.

Nathan Doak and Jack Crowley are the half-back pairing while Stewart Moore and Jamie Osborne are the centres.

A back three of Robert Baloucoune, Calvin Nash and Shane Daly complete the starting XV.

Diarmuid Barron, Josh Wycherley, Roman Salanoa, Brian Deeny, James Culhane, Ben Murphy, Jake Flannery and Chay Mullins have all been named among the replacements.

Emerging Ireland v Toyota Cheetahs:

15. Shane Daly (Munster/Cork Constitution)

14. Calvin Nash (Munster/Young Munster)

13. Jamie Osbourne (Leinster/Naas)

12. Stewart Moore (Ulster/Malone)

11. Robert Baloucoune (Ulster/Enniskillen)

10. Jack Crowley (Munster/Cork Constitution)

9. Nathan Doak (Ulster/Banbridge)

1. Michael Milne (Leinster/UCD)

2. Tom Stewart (Ulster/Ballynahinch)

3. Thomas Clarkson (Leinster/Dublin University)

4. Joe McCarthy (Leinster/Dublin University)

5. Tom Ahern (Munster/Shannon)

6. Cian Prendergast (Connacht)

7. John Hodnett (Munster/UCC)

8. Max Deegan (Leinster/Lansdowne) (c)

Replacements

16. Diarmuid Barron (Munster/Garryowen)

17. Josh Wycherley (Munster/Young Munster)

18. Roman Salanoa (Munster/Shannon)

19. Brian Deeny (Leinster/Clontarf)

20. James Culhane (Leinster/UCD)

21. Ben Murphy (Leinster/Clontarf)

22. Jake Flannery (Ulster/Ballynahinch)

23. Chay Mullins (Connacht/IQ Rugby)