Ruan Pienaar and Frans Steyn start for Cheetahs against Emerging Ireland

THE TOYOTA CHEETAHS will be banking on experience when they host Emerging Ireland in Bloemfontein on Sunday [KO 2pm Irish time], with former Ulster scrum-half Ruan Pienaar and two-time Rugby World Cup winner Frans Steyn named in their starting XV.

The Cheetahs have named a different team to the one that beat the Bulls XV 17-14 last week and the most notable change is the experience that has been named in the run-on side.

In the backline, the Cheetahs welcome back the Springboks international Steyn at inside centre. 35-year-old Steyn was rested last week after returning from international duty with the Springboks.

Another World Cup winner, 38-year-old Ruan Pienaar, will start at scrum-half after playing off the bench last week. Former Ulster man Pienaar made a significant impact when he came on as a substitute against the Bulls.

Advertisement

The flanker, Roelof Smit, injured his shoulder on debut last week and he has been replaced in the loose-trio by the Springbok, Oupa Mohoje.

In the second row, the seasoned Rynier Bernardo rotates back into the number four jersey and he will play alongside the captain, Victor Sekekete.

In the front row, Schalk Ferreira replaces the Pumas-bound Cameron Dawson, at loosehead prop.

Other changes to the Cheetahs’ backline see the winger Daniel Kasende, the centre David Brits and the fullback Cohen Jasper all getting a first start this season. Upfront, the tighthead prop Marné Coetzee and the hooker, Marnus van der Merwe, will earn their first starts as well.

The Cheetahs are expecting Emerging Ireland to name their strongest possible team for the match which is an official Toyota Challenge fixture, which means there will be a cash prize up for grabs for the winner.

The coach, Hawies Fourie, feels that they will be fielding their strongest available team for the game.

What are they

really like? Rare insights on sport's biggest names from the writers who know them best. Listen to Behind the Lines podcast. Become a Member

“We will definitely be needing the experience on Sunday,” said Fourie. “We all saw what the Irish team can do and I believe that they will be selecting their strongest possible combination to play against us.

“We have prepared well during the week which was quite a long one for us. It is a bit different than what we are used to, but we have trained well and we are looking forward to the challenge.”

While the Cheetahs are only playing in their second game of the season and they have adopted a slightly altered brand of rugby to better suit European conditions later in the year, they will not shy away from attacking from all corners of the park. This is in their DNA and this is what always makes them a dangerous outfit. The Cheetahs know that they are dangerous on attack, but their discipline and defence will be the key factors on Sunday.

CHEETAHS: 15 Cohen Jasper, 14 Daniel Kasende, 13 David Britz, 12 Frans Steyn, 11 Tapiwa Mafura, 10 Siya Masuku, 9 Ruan Pienaar, 8 Oupa Mohoje, 7 Friedle Olivier, 6 Jeandré Rudolph, 5 Victor Sekekete (captain), 4 Rynier Bernardo, 3 Marné Coetzee, 2 Marnus van der Merwe, 1 Schalk Ferreira.

Replacements: 16 Louis van der Merwe, 17 Cameron Dawson, 18 Hencus van Wyk, 19 Mzwanele Zito, 20 Sibabalo Qoma, 21 Rewan Kruger, 22 Reinhardt Fortuin, 23 Munier Hartzenberg.