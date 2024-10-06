Strong first half lays platform as Emerging Ireland beat Western Force

Emerging Ireland 29

Western Force 24

EMERGING IRELAND MADE it two wins from two on their South Africa tour after a strong first-half performance put them on course for victory against the Western Force today.

Simon Easterby made 11 changes from Wednesday’s defeat of the Pumas and his team delivered with a four-try victory in Bloemfontein.

Jude Postlethwaite, Chay Mullins, Sean Jansen and Alex Kendellen all crossed for Emerging Ireland in the first half, with a Sam Prendergast penalty their sole score of the second period.

Captain Alex Kendellen was superb in the Ireland back row, with Ulster’s Cormac Izuchukwu also prominent and centre Hugh Cooney a strong running threat.

Emerging Ireland’s first real chance of the game arrived via a 5-metre lineout. Izuchukwu rose to win the ball in the air, and with a couple of quick passes Postlethwaite went over for the first try of the game, barging his way past Sio Tomkinson.

Prendergast added the conversion and Ireland led approaching the 10 minute mark.

They extended their lead shortly after, Postlethwaite making a punchy carry before the ball was worked wide to Andrew Osborne, who showed quick feet to step around the first defender, before getting his hands free after contact to release Mullins, who crossed in the corner, with Prendergast’s conversion drifting wide.

With the Force struggling to generate any momentum, Ireland struck again for a brilliant third try.

Cormac Izuchukwu in action. Steve Haag Sports / Darren Stewart/INPHO Steve Haag Sports / Darren Stewart/INPHO / Darren Stewart/INPHO

A sharp, flowing move saw Easterby’s team work the ball from deep inside their own half to the opposite 22. Leinster’s Cooney sparked the score through a smart break before a strong carry from Alex Soroka. Ireland went coast-to-coast with a series of clever offloads and quick passes before Jansen touched down. Prendergast kicked the conversion to cap an excellent opening 20 minutes before the first water break of the afternoon.

After the water break, Western Force enjoyed the best spell of the game. Moments after the restart Harry Potter ran a great line before Mac Grealy pulled a try back for the Force, with Max Burey adding the conversion.

They soon added a second with a lethal attack on transition, Burey shifting the ball wide before Justin Landman raced over, with Ireland guilty of slipping off a couple of tackles too easily.

Ireland regathered to finish the half strongly. Jansen went over again, but the score was crossed off for obstruction, with Conor O’Tighearnaigh the guilty party.

The Force were then reduced to 14 men following a lengthy TMO check, with Ireland winger Mullins colliding heavily with scrum-half Issak Fines-Leleiwasa. Fines-Leleiwasa was yellow-carded for high contact, and Prendergast kicked for the corner.

From the lineout, Izuchukwu claimed possession and Kendellen powered over through the maul as the hooter sounded for half-time. Prendergast added the conversion and Easterby’s side led 26-14 at the break.

With the heat perhaps a factor, Ireland struggled to find the same fluidity in their play after the restart.

Sean Jansen scores a try. Steve Haag Sports / Darren Stewart/INPHO Steve Haag Sports / Darren Stewart/INPHO / Darren Stewart/INPHO

With their penalty count rising, Soroka was sent to the bin as the Force built pressure in the Ireland 22, with hooker Nic Dolly then getting over from a rolling maul, before Coby Miln adding the conversion.

The third yellow card of the game then saw the Force lose Darcy Swain to the sin bin, making it 14-v-14 again.

Across a scrappy second half Ireland looked increasingly fatigued, playing much of the rugby in their own half.

Prendergast saw a penalty attempt drift wide before following with an excellent 50:22.

Izuchukwu was once again the target from the lineout, before Cormac Foley sniped for the line. The scrum-half was stopped short and after Ireland reworked the ball they were pulled back for a penalty, with Sean Edogbo deemed to have played a man without the ball.

Entering the final five minutes, Prendergast gave his team some breathing space, making it a two-score game by splitting the posts from his second penalty attempt of the game.

The Force went in search of a late score but Ireland defended well in their 22 before winning a turnover.

The Australian side scored the last points of the game through a Miln penalty, but Emerging Ireland survived some late pressure to secure a five-point win.

Emerging Ireland scorers:

Tries – Postlethwaite, Mullins, Jansen, Kendellen.

Penalty – Prendergast [1/2]

Conversions – Prendergast [3/4]

Western Force scorers:

Tries – Grealy, Landman, Dolly

Penalty – Miln [1/2]

Conversions – Burey [2/2]