Kay bags bronze for Ireland at Track Cycling World Cup in Canada

Image: Rob Jones/www.canadiancyclist.com 2020 -copyright -All rights retained - no use permitted without prior; written permission

EMILY KAY HAS won a bronze medal for Ireland in the Women’s Omnium at the UCI Track Cycling World Cup in Canada.

The Coventry native, who transferred allegiance to Ireland in late 2019, impressed throughout the four rounds in Milton.

On her way to landing the bronze medal, Kay finished fifth in the scratch race, first in the tempo, eighth in the elimination and ninth in the points race for a total of 102 points.

USA’s Jennifer Valente won the Omnium after totalling 134 points while Italy’s Letizia Paternoster bagged the silver medal on 114 points.

Kay’s result topped a strong showing from Team Ireland at the World Cup event.

Down’s Mark Downey and Wicklow’s Fintan Ryan finished seventh in the Men’s Madison to equal the team’s best result of the 2019/20 World Cup season — and to boost their hopes of securing an Olympic qualification berth for Tokyo.

Emily Kay claims Bronze in the Women's Omnium event 🥉



Emily impressed throughout the four rounds finishing 5th in the Scratch, 1st in the Tempo, 8th in the Elimination & 9th in the Points race for a total of 102 points 👏#TeamIreland #TissotUCITrackWC #TWCMilton2020 pic.twitter.com/cbRn7iEmJU — Cycling Ireland (@CyclingIreland) January 27, 2020

24-year-old Kay, who had plenty of success representing Great Britain in the past, paired up with Australian-born Shannon McCurley for the Women’s Madison, where they also finished seventh.

The duo further enhanced Ireland’s chances of securing a spot for Tokyo, as the result keeps them inside the Olympic qualification zone.

The Irish squad’s focus now switches to the UCI Track Cycling World Championships in Berlin from 26 February to 1 March.

