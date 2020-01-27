This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Monday 27 January, 2020
Kay bags bronze for Ireland at Track Cycling World Cup in Canada

A strong showing from Team Ireland across the pond.

By Emma Duffy Monday 27 Jan 2020, 10:29 AM
1 hour ago 785 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4981099
Emily Kay on the podium.
Image: Rob Jones/www.canadiancyclist.com 2020 -copyright -All rights retained - no use permitted without prior; written permission
Emily Kay on the podium.
Emily Kay on the podium.
Image: Rob Jones/www.canadiancyclist.com 2020 -copyright -All rights retained - no use permitted without prior; written permission

EMILY KAY HAS won a bronze medal for Ireland in the Women’s Omnium at the UCI Track Cycling World Cup in Canada.

The Coventry native, who transferred allegiance to Ireland in late 2019, impressed throughout the four rounds in Milton.

On her way to landing the bronze medal, Kay finished fifth in the scratch race, first in the tempo, eighth in the elimination and ninth in the points race for a total of 102 points. 

USA’s Jennifer Valente won the Omnium after totalling 134 points while Italy’s Letizia Paternoster bagged the silver medal on 114 points. 

Kay’s result topped a strong showing from Team Ireland at the World Cup event. 

Down’s Mark Downey and Wicklow’s Fintan Ryan finished seventh in the Men’s Madison to equal the team’s best result of the 2019/20 World Cup season — and to boost their hopes of securing an Olympic qualification berth for Tokyo.

24-year-old Kay, who had plenty of success representing Great Britain in the past, paired up with Australian-born Shannon McCurley for the Women’s Madison, where they also finished seventh. 

The duo further enhanced Ireland’s chances of securing a spot for Tokyo, as the result keeps them inside the Olympic qualification zone.

The Irish squad’s focus now switches to the UCI Track Cycling World Championships in Berlin from 26 February to 1 March.

More, here.

About the author:

About the author
Emma Duffy
@emmaduffy_
emma@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

