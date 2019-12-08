Irish star Stevens bags crucial equaliser in Sheffield United's comeback win

IRELAND INTERNATIONAL ENDA Stevens bagged a crucial goal as Sheffield United came from behind to beat Norwich 2-1 at Carrow Road this afternoon.

The hosts — who are second from the bottom of the Premier League — took the lead in the 27th minute through Alexander Tettey. The captain’s powerful finish came as his first Premier League goal since 2016.

Dublin defender Stevens scored Sheffield’s equaliser in the 49th minute, as he got his head on the end of George Baldock’s cross.

And Baldock went from provider to scorer just three minutes later, rattling the net to make it 2-1.

Chris Wilder’s eighth-placed Sheffield saw the game out, though they thought they had been reduced to 10 men in the 74th minute. VAR saw Chris Basham escape with a booking after initially being shown a red card for his foul on Kenny McLean.

The comeback win comes as a boost to Sheffield United — for whom Ireland duo David McGoldrick and John Egan also impressed — after the Blades suffered their first loss since September on Thursday night.

- Additional reporting from © – AFP, 2019

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!