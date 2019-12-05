A first loss for Sheffield United since September as VAR in Newcastle's favour during two-goal win

NEWCASTLE UNITED INFLICTED a first defeat on Sheffield United since September as the visitors ran out 2-0 winners in the Premier League at Bramall Lane tonight.

Allan Saint-Maximin headed Steve Bruce’s side into a 15th-minute lead and Jonjo Shelvey made sure of the points in odd circumstances 20 minutes from time.

Javier Manquillo supplied the cross for Saint-Maximin’s opener, before Andy Carroll – making his first start of the season – provided the flick-on that sent Shelvey clear to double the Magpies’ advantage, after he ignored the offside flag and found VAR was in his favour.

That was enough to condemn the Blades to their first loss since a 1-0 reverse at home to runaway leaders Liverpool on 28 September.

Ireland internationals John Egan and Enda Stevens both started for Sheffield United while David McGoldrick came off the bench in the 73rd minute as the home side chased the game.

