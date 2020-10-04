Sligo go top in Connacht conference while UCC get off the mark in style

UCC, YOUNG MUNSTER and Nenagh Ormond all posted big scores in the second round of the Energia Community Series, with ex-Munster centre Cian Bohane playing a central role in UCC’s first Munster Conference 1 win.

Facing a young, injury-hit Shannon side, the Cork students emphasised their Division 1A status with a 61-15 bonus-point victory. Lock Brendan McSorley and Rob Hedderman scored two tries each, with the hosts’ nine-try haul also including efforts from Bohane and 17-point out-half James Taylor.

Welsh back rower Huw Worthington crossed twice as Young Munster overwhelmed Old Crescent 54-7 to move to the top of the table. The Cookies, who dominated up front, took advantage of the cancellation of the Garryowen v Cork Constitution game due to a Covid-19 situation.

Cian Bohane (left, file pic). Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

Trinity talent Rob Russell was in superb form with a 23-point haul in their hard-fought 28-22 Leinster Conference 1 win over Naas. The 21-year-old full-back scored two tries, landed five successful kicks and also had a hand in centre Luis Faria’s second-half breakaway try.

Despite a stirring comeback, Old Wesley lost 29-27 to Lansdowne whose well-oiled maul supplied hooker Paddy Nixon with two debut tries. Replacement Dan O’Donovan powered over in the 66th minute to guide UCD to an opening 22-15 victory over Old Belvedere.

In a repeat of their Ulster Senior Cup final heroics earlier this year, City of Armagh struck in injury-time to beat Ballynahinch 22-21 in a thrilling Ulster Conference 1 tie. Flanker Barry Finn forced his way over, setting up Cormac Fox to kick the winning conversion.

Sligo continued their impressive start to the Connacht campaign, climbing to the top of the table thanks to a 25-15 triumph over Galwegians. Connacht Schools starlets Hubert Gilvarry scorched over for the best of the tries, having brilliantly combined on the right wing with Kiwi Calum Goddard.

Buccaneers opened their win account, a late Eoin O’Reilly try confirming their 24-14 success in Ballina. Ireland Sevens international Mick McGrath helped Malahide get the better of Enniscorthy (29-15) in Leinster’s second tier.

New Munster Conference 2 leaders Nenagh scored nine tries and 55 points against Midleton with Nicky Irwin and Kevin O’Flaherty both touching down twice.

Rob Russell dots down (file pic). Source: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

MEN’S ENERGIA COMMUNITY SERIES – SECOND ROUND RESULTS

CONNACHT CONFERENCE:

Ballina 14 Buccaneers 24, Heffernan Park

Sligo 25 Galwegians 15, Hamilton Park

LEINSTER CONFERENCE 1:

Dublin University 28 Naas 22, College Park

Lansdowne 29 Old Wesley 27, Aviva Stadium back pitch

UCD 22 Old Belvedere 15, Belfield Bowl

Terenure College v St. Mary’s College, Lakelands Park (Match cancelled – 0-0. Both teams are awarded two points)

LEINSTER CONFERENCE 2:

Enniscorthy 15 Malahide 29, Alcast Park

MU Barnhall 25 Greystones 18, Parsonstown

Skerries v Blackrock College, Holmpatrick (Match cancelled – 0-0. Both teams are awarded two points)

Wanderers 39 Tullamore 0, Merrion Road

MUNSTER CONFERENCE 1:

UCC 61 Shannon 15, the Mardyke

Cashel v Highfield, Spafield (Match cancelled – 0-0. Both teams are awarded two points)

Garryowen v Cork Constitution, Dooradoyle (Match cancelled – 0-0. Both teams are awarded two points)

Old Crescent 7 Young Munster 54, Rosbrien

MUNSTER CONFERENCE 2:

Clonmel 17 Bruff 15, Ardgaoithe

Midleton 19 Nenagh Ormond 55, Towns Park

UL Bohemians 33 Dolphin 25, University of Limerick 4G pitch

ULSTER CONFERENCE 1:

Ballynahinch 21 City of Armagh 22, Ballymacarn Park

Banbridge v Rainey Old Boys, Rifle Park (Match cancelled – 0-0. Both teams are awarded two points)

Queen’s University v Malone, Dub Lane (Match cancelled – 0-0. Both teams are awarded two points)

ULSTER CONFERENCE 2:

Ballymena v Belfast Harlequins, Eaton Park (Match cancelled – 0-0. Both teams are awarded two points)

Bangor 17 Omagh Academicals 12, Upritchard Park

Dungannon v City of Derry, Stevenson Park (Match cancelled – 0-0. Both teams are awarded two points)

