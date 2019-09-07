This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
England will need another final-day miracle to save the Ashes tomorrow

Australia need just eight wickets to retain the Ashes.

By The42 Team Saturday 7 Sep 2019, 7:14 PM
Cummins: quick double left England reeling.
Image: PA Wire/PA Images
Image: PA Wire/PA Images

PAT CUMMINS TOOK two quick wickets before stumps on day four, leaving England needing another final-day miracle to save the Ashes on Sunday.

With the series tied at 1-1, Australia declared their second-innings on 186-6 after tea at Old Trafford, setting England a target of 383 to win the fourth Test.

And Cummins had the first two English batsmen out in the first over of their innings, taking Rory Burns for a duck and then captain Joe Root first ball.

Earlier on Saturday, Steve Smith was dismissed for 82, his lowest score of the series. The world’s top-ranked Test batsman has now made 671 runs at an average of 134.2 with three hundreds, including 211 in the first innings of this match.

Jofra Archer led England’s attack with three wickets for 45 runs in 14 overs.

The most England have made in the fourth innings to win a Test is the 362-9, requiring 359, they posted in their series-levelling win in the third Test at Headingley a fortnight ago.

Victory in this match would see holders Australia retain the Ashes at 2-1 up with one to play in a five-Test series.

