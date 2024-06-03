Liam Cooper limps off in Scotland’s Euro 2024 warm-up win over Gibraltar in Faro

International Friendly Results

England v Bosnia, 7.45pm

Gibraltar 0-2 Scotland

Germany v Ukraine, 7.45pm

*****

Advertisement

SCOTLAND SUFFERED ANOTHER Euro 2024 injury scare during a 2-0 warm-up victory over Gibraltar.

Leeds defender Liam Cooper limped off in the second half in Faro to create a further fitness doubt in Steve Clarke’s now 27-man squad.

Second-half goals from Ryan Christie and substitute Che Adams earned Scotland a much-needed win after they missed a series of early chances.

But the departure of half-time substitute Cooper could give Clarke another headache after losing striker Lyndon Dykes to an ankle injury suffered in Friday’s training session.

Having lost Nathan Patterson, Aaron Hickey and Lewis Ferguson before naming his provisional squad, Clarke had four players missing from his match-day squad as they work their way back from injury – Stuart Armstrong, Scott McTominay, Ben Doak and John Souttar.

Scotland’s 58th-minute opener was met by cheers of relief from their fans. Christie eventually worked a shooting chance from Andy Robertson’s deep cross and finished high into the net from six yards.

Adams provided a touch of class when he volleyed home John McGinn’s cross in the 85th minute for their second.