Sunday 11 July 2021
England fans warned not to boo Italy anthem

Meanwhile, Gareth Southgate has revealed Phil Foden could miss Sunday’s Euro 2020 final.

England supporters pictured during the Denmark game.
Image: Laurence Griffiths
Image: Laurence Griffiths

GARETH SOUTHGATE has warned England fans not to boo Italy’s national anthem before the Euro 2020 final on Sunday.

Around 60,000 England supporters will turn Wembley into a hostile environment for Italy as the Three Lions aim to win their first major title for 55 years.

The German, Danish and Scottish national anthems were all loudly jeered by England fans at Wembley earlier in the tournament.

England boss Southgate is keen to avoid a repeat, both out of respect for Italy and also because he believes it would fire up Roberto Mancini’s team.

“It’s important our fans always respect the opposition,” Southgate said.

“We know that when we play abroad and fans boo our anthem it inspires them more. I don’t think it will help the team.

“We can intimidate the team booing during the game, but it is different for the anthem.”

Meanwhile, Southgate has revealed Phil Foden could miss Sunday’s Euro 2020 final against Italy after suffering a foot injury.

Manchester City midfielder Foden, who came off the bench in England’s semi-final win against Denmark, was absent from England’s training session on Saturday to avoid aggravating the problem.

The 21-year-old was in contention to start the Wembley showdown with Italy — England’s first major final in 55 years — but Southgate said he may not recover in time to feature.

“He’s a doubt,” Southgate told the BBC. “We’ll have to check again but he’s got a fairly minor foot injury.

“But it’s just whether it’s going to be one that clears up in time for him to be able to take part in the game, so we’ll have to assess that again later.”

Foden was one of the stars of Manchester City’s Premier League title-winning campaign last season.

He has featured in three Euro 2020 matches so far and was an influential presence after replacing Mason Mount in extra time against Denmark on Wednesday.

