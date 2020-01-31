This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Friday 31 January, 2020
England hand fullback Furbank a debut in Paris as Curry moves to number eight

Bath prop Will Stuart is also set for his first cap off the bench at Stade de France.

By Murray Kinsella Friday 31 Jan 2020, 10:57 AM
1 hour ago 3,353 Views 5 Comments
https://the42.ie/4987466

EDDIE JONES HAS handed Northampton Saints fullback George Furbank his Test debut in Sunday’s Six Nations clash with France in Paris [KO 3pm, Virgin Media].

The 23-year-old has been named at 15 for England, with World Cup fullback Elliot Daly moving to the left wing, as Anthony Watson misses out through injury.

There is a positional change for back row Tom Curry too, with the Sale Sharks man shifting to number eight in the injury-enforced absence of Billy Vunipola.

george-furbank-file-photo Northampton's George Furbank gets his debut at fullback. Source: PA Wire/PA Images

Mako Vunipola also misses out on England’s opening fixture of the 2020 championship, meaning Joe Marler starts at loosehead prop.

Bath second row Charlie Ewels is included in the starting XV ahead of Saracens lock George Kruis, who is on the bench. With Curry shifting to number eight, Courtney Lawes gets a start at blindside flanker.

Debutant Furbank is joined in the back three by Daly and Jonny May, while captain Owen Farrell and Manu Tuilagi pair up in midfield, with Ben Youngs and George Ford continuing as the halfbacks.

Marler is in the front row along with Jamie George and Kyle Sinckler, while Maro Itoje locks down with Ewels. Openside flanker Sam Underhill completes the back row.

Bath tighthead Will Stuart is set for his Test debut off the bench, while also includes Exeter Chiefs midfielder Ollie Devoto.

England boss Jones has promised France an extremely physical encounter at Stade de France:

“France can expect absolute brutality from England, we are going to go out there to make sure they understand what Test rugby is,” said Jones. “It is about being brutal, it is about being physical and it is about dominating the set-piece.”

France named their matchday 23 yesterday.

England (v France):

15. George Furbank 
14. Jonny May 
13. Manu Tuilagi 
12. Owen Farrell (captain)
11. Elliot Daly 
10. George Ford
9. Ben Youngs

1. Joe Marler
2. Jamie George
3. Kyle Sinckler
4. Maro Itoje 
5. Charlie Ewels
6. Courtney Lawes
7. Sam Underhill
8. Tom Curry

Replacements:

16. Luke Cowan-Dickie
17. Ellis Genge
18. Will Stuart 
19. George Kruis
20. Lewis Ludlam 
21. Willi Heinz 
22. Ollie Devoto 
23. Jonathan Joseph 

