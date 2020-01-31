England hand fullback Furbank a debut in Paris as Curry moves to number eight

EDDIE JONES HAS handed Northampton Saints fullback George Furbank his Test debut in Sunday’s Six Nations clash with France in Paris [KO 3pm, Virgin Media].

The 23-year-old has been named at 15 for England, with World Cup fullback Elliot Daly moving to the left wing, as Anthony Watson misses out through injury.

There is a positional change for back row Tom Curry too, with the Sale Sharks man shifting to number eight in the injury-enforced absence of Billy Vunipola.

Northampton's George Furbank gets his debut at fullback. Source: PA Wire/PA Images

Mako Vunipola also misses out on England’s opening fixture of the 2020 championship, meaning Joe Marler starts at loosehead prop.

Bath second row Charlie Ewels is included in the starting XV ahead of Saracens lock George Kruis, who is on the bench. With Curry shifting to number eight, Courtney Lawes gets a start at blindside flanker.

Debutant Furbank is joined in the back three by Daly and Jonny May, while captain Owen Farrell and Manu Tuilagi pair up in midfield, with Ben Youngs and George Ford continuing as the halfbacks.

Marler is in the front row along with Jamie George and Kyle Sinckler, while Maro Itoje locks down with Ewels. Openside flanker Sam Underhill completes the back row.

Bath tighthead Will Stuart is set for his Test debut off the bench, while also includes Exeter Chiefs midfielder Ollie Devoto.

England boss Jones has promised France an extremely physical encounter at Stade de France:

“France can expect absolute brutality from England, we are going to go out there to make sure they understand what Test rugby is,” said Jones. “It is about being brutal, it is about being physical and it is about dominating the set-piece.”

France named their matchday 23 yesterday.

England (v France):

15. George Furbank

14. Jonny May

13. Manu Tuilagi

12. Owen Farrell (captain)

11. Elliot Daly

10. George Ford

9. Ben Youngs

1. Joe Marler

2. Jamie George

3. Kyle Sinckler

4. Maro Itoje

5. Charlie Ewels

6. Courtney Lawes

7. Sam Underhill

8. Tom Curry

Replacements:

16. Luke Cowan-Dickie

17. Ellis Genge

18. Will Stuart

19. George Kruis

20. Lewis Ludlam

21. Willi Heinz

22. Ollie Devoto

23. Jonathan Joseph