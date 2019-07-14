This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Amazing drama as Morgan leads England to World Cup glory at Lord's

The host nation sealed their first-ever World Cup by beating New Zealand in a historic super over.

By Ryan Bailey Sunday 14 Jul 2019, 7:36 PM
15 minutes ago 1,543 Views 18 Comments
https://the42.ie/4724629
England celebrate at Lord's.
Image: Nick Potts
England celebrate at Lord's.
England celebrate at Lord's.
Image: Nick Potts

ENGLAND HAVE WON the Cricket World Cup amid scarcely believable drama at Lord’s, as the host nation beat New Zealand in a historic super over.

Dubliner Eoin Morgan becomes the first England captain to lift the World Cup trophy.

After England finished on 241 all out in pursuit of New Zealand’s 241-8, the final came down to a six-ball shootout for each team.

England’s Ben Stokes and Jos Buttler took 15 off Trent Boult’s over.

Jofra Archer bowled England’s over against Martin Guptill and Jimmy Neesham, who smashed a six off the second ball.

With two runs required off the final ball, wicketkeeper Jos Buttler and Jason Roy combined to run out Guptill as he came back for the second.

Both sides finished on 15 so England won due to a tie-break rule because they hit the most boundaries.

More to follow…

