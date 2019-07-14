Amazing drama as Morgan leads England to World Cup glory at Lord's

ENGLAND HAVE WON the Cricket World Cup amid scarcely believable drama at Lord’s, as the host nation beat New Zealand in a historic super over.

Dubliner Eoin Morgan becomes the first England captain to lift the World Cup trophy.

After England finished on 241 all out in pursuit of New Zealand’s 241-8, the final came down to a six-ball shootout for each team.

England’s Ben Stokes and Jos Buttler took 15 off Trent Boult’s over.

Jofra Archer bowled England’s over against Martin Guptill and Jimmy Neesham, who smashed a six off the second ball.

With two runs required off the final ball, wicketkeeper Jos Buttler and Jason Roy combined to run out Guptill as he came back for the second.

Both sides finished on 15 so England won due to a tie-break rule because they hit the most boundaries.

More to follow…

#WeAreEngland win the #CWC19!



Ecstasy for England, agony for New Zealand!



Guptill is run out by yards in the final ball of the Super Over!



It simply cannot get any better! https://t.co/EHa6oOnuqI #Believe pic.twitter.com/Tcw7MDr3oD — Sky Sports (@SkySports) July 14, 2019

