Marcus Smith (file pic). Alamy Stock Photo
doubt

England sweating on fitness of Marcus Smith ahead of Six Nations opener

The 24-year-old is a leading contender to fill the vacant fly-half position left by Owen Farrell.
1 hour ago

ENGLAND FLY-HALF Marcus Smith is awaiting scan results on a leg injury sustained in training just five days before the Guinness Six Nations opener against Italy.

Steve Borthwick’s squad are on a training camp in Girona and the England head coach is scheduled to announce his starting line-up on Thursday.

England’s Six Nations’ hopes would be given a huge blow if Smith is ruled out as fellow fly-half Owen Farrell is ineligible for selection following his move from Saracens to French side Racing 92 last week.

Farrell had already made himself unavailable for this season’s Six Nations to focus on his mental well-being and Smith was a leading contender to fill his boots.

Smith left England’s training camp on crutches and headed for a scan after his session had been cut short.

England attack coach Richard Wigglesworth told several national media outlets: “Hopefully it’s very precautionary, but if he is not (available) it would definitely be a blow for us.

“It wasn’t a big incident. He was just jogging, but he pulled up and happened to be right next to a physio by the sideline, so they walked off after that. All the usual stuff (medical assessments) will happen.”

Author
Press Association
