Ford starts at 10 for England as Farrell red card furore rumbles on

ENGLAND CAPTAIN OWEN Farrell was left out of the squad to play Ireland on Saturday by coach Steve Borthwick with the out-half set to face an independent appeal committee early next week.

Earlier on Thursday, World Rugby said it would appeal the decision to overturn Farrell’s red card against Wales, casting a shadow over the out-half’s involvement at the upcoming World Cup in France, which starts next month.

Farrell was sent off during England’s 19-17 warm-up win over Wales at Twickenham last weekend when the recently introduced ‘bunker’ review system upgraded an initial yellow card to red after he made contact with a shoulder-led tackle to the head of Taine Basham.

The 31-year-old Farrell was facing a six-week ban that could have ruled him out of the start of the World Cup.

But an all-Australian disciplinary panel caused uproar on Tuesday by concluding the foul play review officer “was wrong, on the balance of probabilities”, to upgrade the yellow card to a red.

It ruled Farrell was free to play again immediately.

England boss Borthwick had intended to select Farrell to face an Ireland side coached by the player’s father, Andy Farrell, who on Thursday expressed his distaste for what he calls the “absolutely disgusting” circus around the disciplinary case involving his son.

Instead England will start George Ford at out-half, with Marcus Smith on the bench.

“In my original planning for the Summer Nations Series and as part of our Rugby World Cup preparation, Owen Farrell was due to be selected to play in this Saturday’s Test match in Dublin,” said Borthwick.

“However, in light of the fact that so much of Owen’s training and match preparation time this week has been significantly affected and interrupted by the disciplinary process, I have not selected him in the matchday 23.

“Owen will travel to Ireland with our full support.”

Borthwick, himself a former England captain, added: “Owen understands the situation, but is of course disappointed, as I am, that he is missing such a special game that he would otherwise have played in.”

Experienced back-row Courtney Lawes captains a side showing six changes to the starting XV that beat Wales.

In midfield, Manu Tuilagi, a member of the England team that lost the 2019 World Cup final to South Africa, starts his first game of the warm-up campaign at inside centre, partnering Joe Marchant.

Veteran scrum-half Ben Youngs is alongside Ford.

In the front row, loosehead prop Ellis Genge is one of two changes to the forward pack, having won his 50th cap from the bench last Saturday. David Ribbans returns in the second row.

“It is a great challenge against the number one ranked team in the world and we are all excited for this fixture,” said Borthwick. “The game will be excellent preparation for us ahead of the Rugby World Cup.”

England have one further warm-up game, against Fiji on 26 August, before launching their World Cup campaign against Argentina in Marseille on 9 September.

England:

15. Freddie Steward

14. Anthony Watson

13. Joe Marchant

12. Manu Tuilagi

11. Elliot Daly

10. George Ford

9. Ben Youngs

1. Ellis Genge

2. Jamie George

3. Will Stuart

4. Maro Itoje

5. David Ribbans

6. Courtney Lawes (capt)

7. Ben Earl

8. Billy Vunipola

Replacements:

16. Theo Dan

17. Joe Marler

18. Kyle Sinckler

19. Ollie Chessum

20. Jack Willis

21. Danny Care

22. Marcus Smith

23. Ollie Lawrence

With reporting from Ciarán Kennedy.

