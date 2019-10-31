Sinckler and May passed fit as Jones names unchanged England XV

KYLE SINCKLER AND Jonny May have been passed fit for the World Cup final, with England boss Eddie Jones naming an unchanged XV for Saturday’s clash with South Africa [KO 9am Irish time, eir Sport/RTÉ].

Tighthead prop Sinckler and left wing May had been injury concerns this week but Jones has included them in his team to take on the Boks.

Sinckler trained separately at England training sessions this week. Source: Ashley Western

The only change to England’s matchday 23 sees injury replacement call-up Ben Spencer come straight onto the bench in place of Willie Heinz, whose World Cup was ended by the hamstring injury he suffered in last weekend’s semi-final win over New Zealand.

Saracens scrum-half Spencer, who has earned just three England caps so far, could claim a World Cup winner’s medal in his first appearance in the tournament.

Jones has kept his 10-12 combination of George Ford and Owen Farrell intact, resisting any temptation to move Farrell to out-half, as he did for England’s quarter-final win over Australia.

“It has been a good week, the players have been together a while now so it’s less about the volume of training this week, it’s more about sharpening the sword,” said Jones.

“South Africa are a difficult opponent and we are going to have to fight really hard to win. We know the physical part of the game is going to be important and the players will go into this game well prepared, knowing how we want to play. We will go and play with no fear.

“South Africa will probably play a similar type of game they have played all tournament so we need be good in the arm wrestle and when we have the opportunities to break the game up, we are then confident and composed enough to take them.”

England (v South Africa):

15. Elliot Daly

14. Anthony Watson

13. Manu Tuilagi

12. Owen Farrell (captain)

11. Jonny May

10. George Ford

9. Ben Youngs

1. Mako Vunipola

2. Jamie George

3. Kyle Sinckler

4. Maro Itoje

5. Courtney Lawes

6. Tom Curry

7. Sam Underhill

8. Billy Vunipola

Replacements:

16. Luke Cowan-Dickie

17. Joe Marler

18. Dan Cole

19. George Kruis

20. Mark Wilson

21. Ben Spencer

22. Henry Slade

23. Jonathan Joseph

Referee: Jérôme Garcès [France].