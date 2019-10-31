Sinckler and May passed fit as Jones names unchanged England XV

This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Thursday 31 October, 2019
Murray Kinsella Reports from Tokyo
By Murray Kinsella Thursday 31 Oct 2019, 2:53 AM
KYLE SINCKLER AND Jonny May have been passed fit for the World Cup final, with England boss Eddie Jones naming an unchanged XV for Saturday’s clash with South Africa [KO 9am Irish time, eir Sport/RTÉ].

Tighthead prop Sinckler and left wing May had been injury concerns this week but Jones has included them in his team to take on the Boks.

england-v-new-zealand-2019-rugby-world-cup-semi-final-international-stadium-yokohama Sinckler trained separately at England training sessions this week. Source: Ashley Western

The only change to England’s matchday 23 sees injury replacement call-up Ben Spencer come straight onto the bench in place of Willie Heinz, whose World Cup was ended by the hamstring injury he suffered in last weekend’s semi-final win over New Zealand.

Saracens scrum-half Spencer, who has earned just three England caps so far, could claim a World Cup winner’s medal in his first appearance in the tournament.

Jones has kept his 10-12 combination of George Ford and Owen Farrell intact, resisting any temptation to move Farrell to out-half, as he did for England’s quarter-final win over Australia.

“It has been a good week, the players have been together a while now so it’s less about the volume of training this week, it’s more about sharpening the sword,” said Jones.

“South Africa are a difficult opponent and we are going to have to fight really hard to win. We know the physical part of the game is going to be important and the players will go into this game well prepared, knowing how we want to play. We will go and play with no fear.

“South Africa will probably play a similar type of game they have played all tournament so we need be good in the arm wrestle and when we have the opportunities to break the game up, we are then confident and composed enough to take them.”

England (v South Africa):

15. Elliot Daly
14. Anthony Watson
13. Manu Tuilagi
12. Owen Farrell (captain)
11. Jonny May
10. George Ford
9. Ben Youngs 

1. Mako Vunipola
2. Jamie George
3. Kyle Sinckler 
4. Maro Itoje
5. Courtney Lawes 
6. Tom Curry 
7. Sam Underhill
8. Billy Vunipola

Replacements:

16. Luke Cowan-Dickie
17. Joe Marler 
18. Dan Cole 
19. George Kruis
20. Mark Wilson
21. Ben Spencer 
22. Henry Slade 
23. Jonathan Joseph

Referee: Jérôme Garcès [France].

