England flanker Curry ruled out of Six Nations, Earl to be available after injury

TOM CURRY WILL miss the entire Six Nations and most likely the rest of the season after Sale revealed he must undergo surgery to repair a hip injury.

Curry has been troubled by the issue since playing a full part in helping England finish third in the recent World Cup and a visit to a specialist confirmed that a clear out of the joint is the only option.

The 25-year-old flanker, an automatic pick for England when fit, will undergo the operation the week after next.

Sale director of rugby Alex Sanderson said: “Tom has been back down to London to have further extensive x-rays under movement with a different consultant and this is the best thing for him in the short term.”

The setback continues a turbulent period in Curry’s career that saw him miss the Six Nations because of a hamstring injury and then sit out the build-up to the World Cup through ankle ligament damage.

A red card for a dangerous tackle against Argentina in the tournament opener resulted in a two-match ban, before his appearance in the semi-final against South Africa was followed by the fallout to his allegation that he had been racially abused by Bongi Mbonambi. He earned his 50th cap in the bronze final.

Now the all-action back row is facing a lengthy spell of rehabilitation, forcing England and Sale to look for alternatives to fill the void created in their back rows.

Meanwhile Ben Earl will be available for the start of England’s Six Nations campaign after Saracens received a positive update on his knee problem.

Billy Stickland / INPHO England's Ben Earl. Billy Stickland / INPHO / INPHO

Earl sustained the injury to his right leg during the warm-up for Saturday’s Gallagher Premiership victory over Harlequins and left The Stoop on crutches, raising concerns that he might be facing a lengthy spell out.

But a scan has revealed medial meniscus damage which has now been repaired and England’s star of the recent World Cup should be back in action for Saracens in January.

“Ben had a minor knee procedure this morning. We anticipate he’ll be out for between four to six weeks. Overall I think that would be a good result,” director of rugby Mark McCall said.

Earl made his first start for England during the World Cup warm-up fixtures yet went on to become their best performing player in France, claiming the number eight jersey ahead of the more established Billy Vunipola and Lewis Ludlam.

Elliot Daly’s hamstring issue – also incurred during the warm-up before the London derby – is only minor and he should return in time to face Northampton on 2 December.

The prognosis on Alex Lozowski is less upbeat with the former England centre facing an extended spell on the sidelines with the ACL damage sustained at The Stoop.