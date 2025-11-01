Henry Pollock shines off the bench as England see off Australia

England 25

Australia 7

RISING STAR HENRY Pollock came off the bench to score a key try as England began their quest for an unbeaten Autumn Nations Series campaign with a 25-7 win over a lacklustre Australia at a rainswept Twickenham on Saturday.

England, despite dominating territory and possession, led just 10-7 at half-time through a George penalty and Ben Earl’s converted try, before Harry Potter’s superb solo length-of-the-field intercept score got Australia back into the match.

And it wasn’t until the 59th minute of a scrappy encounter that the score changed with back-row replacement Pollock crossing for a third try in two Tests for England, following a double off the bench on debut against Wales in Cardiff in March.

The 20-year-old’s score left the hosts eight points ahead going into the final quarter before further tries from scrum-half Alex Mitchell and replacement hooker Luke Cowan-Dickie gave England a decisive victory, which sealed England’s eighth straight win.

Australia were missing several first-choice players in Len Ikitau, Tom Hooper, James O’Connor and Will Skelton, with their European clubs not obliged to release them for a match staged outside World Rugby’s designated window for November internationals.

England, by contrast, were at full strength thanks to a player-release agreement between their governing Rugby Football Union and the Prem in a match that will still have a bearing on the world rankings and the quest to secure a premium top-six seeding for December’s draw for the 2027 Rugby World Cup in Australia.

Advertisement

England coach Steve Borthwick started veteran George Ford at fly-half ahead of the benched Fin Smith.

Tommy Freeman, one of six players in England’s starting 15 who featured for the British and Irish Lions during their victorious tour of Australia this year, was moved from the wing to outside centre.

Australia coach Joe Schmidt made eight changes to the side that edged Japan 19-15 in Tokyo last week.

The Wallabies, who enjoyed a dramatic 42-37 win at Twickenham last year, gave away an early penalty for a side entry at a ruck — an issue reportedly highlighted by England in their pre-match meeting with referee Nika Amashukeli.

But England, kicking for an attacking line-out and then opting against going for goal from two more ensuing penalties, failed to turn early pressure into points, with prop Joe Heyes held up over Australia’s try-line.

England eventually broke the deadlock in the 20th minute through Ford’s 35-metre penalty.

And moments later they led 10-0.

Mitchell’s clearing box-kick was caught by Tom Roebuck, the wing outjumping Australia centre Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii, noted for his skill under the high ball.

Roebuck then found Sam Underhill, with the flanker releasing fellow back-row Earl, who sprinted in between the posts for a try converted by Ford.

Earl almost had a second try on the half hour but was held up over the line thanks to brilliant defensive work by Potter.

Potter turned from try-saver to try-scorer when he picked off England centre Fraser Dingwall’s pass near Australia’s line and sprinted clear in the 34th minute, with fly-half Tane Edmed landing the conversion.

Borthwick made five changes — all of them Lions — to his pack early in the second half, including a new front row of Ellis Genge, Cowan-Dickie and Will Stuart, with loose forwards Tom Curry and Pollock also coming off the bench.

Pollock made his presence felt when, after Roebuck tapped a high kick back, he collected the loose ball and raced clear. The Northampton back-row was ankle-tapped just short of the line but dived over for a try on the right.

Ford couldn’t convert but England were now 15-7 ahead.

England, with their revamped pack increasingly dominant, kicked for an attacking line-out near Australia’s line before the sniping Mitchell broke away for another unconverted try.

And five minutes from time, Cowan-Dickie marked his 50th England cap with a try off a driving maul.

England continue their November programme at home to Fiji a week on Saturday, when Australia face Italy in Udine.