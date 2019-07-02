Phil Neville’s side are hoping to stop the defending champions when they meet in Lyon.
Some big calls there.
Megan Rapinoe – who has been immense so far in the World Cup – is named to start on the bench for USA. Christen Press takes her place.
Meanwhile, England’s starting goalkeeper Karen Bardsley is understood to be out with a hamstring injury. She has been replaced by Carly Telford.
Here’s how the sides have been named to start:
England: Telford; Bronze, Houghton, Bright, Stokes; Daly, Walsh, Scott, Mead; Parris, White.
USA: Naeher; O’Hara, Dahlkemper, Sauerbrunn, Dunn; Ertz, Horan, Lavelle; Heath, Morgan, Press.
And then there were four.
A place in the World Cup final is up for grabs this evening as the defending champions USA take on England.
This match is being billed as the real final although England have never reached the decider in the Women’s World Cup.
Phil Neville’s side have made the semi-finals before but will they be able to make history against a formidable US outfit?
