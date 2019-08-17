This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 17 °C Saturday 17 August, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Dan Biggar makes his point against England as Wales go top of the world for the first time

George North scored the only try in a 13-6 win over England.

By The42 Team Saturday 17 Aug 2019, 5:44 PM
54 minutes ago 3,705 Views 10 Comments
https://the42.ie/4770719
Maro Itoje and Wales's Dan Biggar battle for the ball.
Image: David Davies
Maro Itoje and Wales's Dan Biggar battle for the ball.
Maro Itoje and Wales's Dan Biggar battle for the ball.
Image: David Davies

WALES MOVED TO the top of the world rankings for the first time in their history with a 13-6 win over England in Cardiff.

Eddie Jones’ side denied the Grand Slam winners that distinction with a 33-19 victory at Twickenham last weekend but that result was avenged during a largely uneventful pre-World Cup encounter.

George North scored the only try as Dan Biggar proved instrumental to Wales’ win – a timely answer to the criticism from former Wales and British and Irish Lions great JJ Williams this week, who said his country would not win the World Cup with the Northampton Saints man at fly-half in the wake of Gareth Anscombe’s cruciate knee ligament injury.

All the points acquired by an experimental England line-up came from George Ford’s boot, with Ireland awaiting Jones’ men next weekend.

An error-strewn opening from both sides contributed to there being no score until the 26th minute, with Biggar slotting over a close-range penalty after England crept offside at the end of a rumbling 13-phase move.

Wales’ number 10 was integral to the sole try of the match, stabbing a quick penalty out to Josh Adams following Anthony Watson’s yellow card for a deliberate knock-on.

England were unable to reset and another superb Biggar kick switched play to the left for North to touch down.

Watson returned from the sinbin at the start of the second half, as did scrum-half Willi Heinz after getting the all-clear from a head-injury assessment, and the visitors resumed on the front foot – a quickfire pair of Ford penalties trimming the deficit.

Leigh Halfpenny, who was a late inclusion at full-back after Liam Williams withdrew due to a tight hamstring in the warm-up, was off-target with an attempt from halfway.

Watson was hauled down six metres from the line as a blistering England attack own the right had Wales scrambling – Biggar’s huge hit on Maro Itoje preceding an offside call in the hosts’ favour.

Five minutes from time a successful Halfpenny long-ranger closed out victory and knocked New Zealand off the top of the World Rugby standings, despite the All Blacks’ 36-0 routing of Australia to seal the Bledisloe Cup at Eden Park earlier on Saturday.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (10)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie