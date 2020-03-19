English football suspended until 30 April but committed to finishing 2019/2020 season

ALL ENGLISH FOOTBALL has been further suspended until 30 April.

In a joint statement released today, the Premier League, the English Football League (EFL), the Football Association (FA) and the women’s professional game said they are committed to finishing the 2019/20 campaign.

Last Friday, the decision had been made to postpone games until 3 April at the earliest due to the Covid-19 outbreak.

However, that has now been pushed back until at least the end of next month.

“We are united in our commitment to finding ways of resuming the 2019/20 football season and ensuring all domestic and European club league and cup matches are played as soon as it is safe and possible to do so,” the statement reads.

“We have collectively supported Uefa in postponing Euro 2020 to create space in the calendar to ensure domestic and European club league and cup matches have an increased opportunity to be played and, in doing so, maintain the integrity of each competition.

“The FA’s Rules and Regulations state that “the season shall terminate not later than the 1 June” and “each competition shall, within the limit laid down by The FA, determine the length of its own playing season”.

“However, The FA’s Board has agreed for this limit to be extended indefinitely for the 2019/20 season in relation to Professional Football.

“Additionally, we have collectively agreed that the professional game in England will be further postponed until no earlier than 30 April.

The progress of Covid-19 remains unclear and we can reassure everyone the health and welfare of players, staff and supporters are our priority.

“We will continue to follow Government advice and work collaboratively to keep the situation under review and explore all options available to find ways of resuming the season when the conditions allow.

“We would all like to re-emphasise that our thoughts are with everyone affected by COVID-19.”

